Redfin Launches Concierge Home-Selling Service in Seattle

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, will now offer Redfin Concierge service to home sellers in the Seattle metro area. With Redfin Concierge, sellers get all the services and benefits of Redfin's home-selling offering, plus Redfin will handle improvements to prepare the home to sell. For a 2 percent listing fee, Redfin Concierge offers:

A Comprehensive Plan: Redfin creates a custom home improvement plan based on what the home needs to attract buyers and make the best debut on the market. The plan covers decor, lighting, paint colors, furniture placement and flow, fixtures and curb appeal.

Redfin creates a custom home improvement plan based on what the home needs to attract buyers and make the best debut on the market. The plan covers decor, lighting, paint colors, furniture placement and flow, fixtures and curb appeal. Project Management: Redfin sources bids from vetted service providers and schedules and oversees work throughout the entire project.

Redfin sources bids from vetted service providers and schedules and oversees work throughout the entire project. Savings: Redfin pays for deep cleaning, decluttering and staging, all included in the 2 percent listing fee. Or if the home would benefit more from painting, landscaping or other light handiwork projects, the budget could go towards those items instead.

"Power is shifting away from sellers in the Seattle market . With homes taking longer to sell and buyers becoming more selective, Redfin Concierge gives sellers peace of mind knowing their home will put its best foot forward," said Karen Krupsaw, Redfin senior vice president of real estate operations. "Determining which projects will yield the biggest return, finding trustworthy vendors, gathering quotes, managing timelines and overseeing work is stressful and time consuming. With Redfin Concierge, you sign off on the plan, give us the keys, and then rest easy with the knowledge that the Redfin experts are taking care of all the details. And with Redfin Concierge, you still pay less than the typical listing commission charged by other brokerages."

Redfin first launched Concierge Service in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. in November 2017 and expanded to San Francisco in February 2018.

"Last year, the majority of homes in Seattle received multiple offers and sold quickly regardless of condition," said Jessie Culbert, a Redfin agent in Seattle. "That is no longer the case. Sellers recognize they will be more successful by investing in improvements and staging to put their home in the best light possible. As an agent, I always give my clients guidance on how to prepare their home for sale, but Redfin Concierge takes it a step further by handling all of those tasks directly. Redfin Concierge is a valuable and needed service in Seattle and one that I'm excited to be able to offer."

Seattle sellers who want to get their home ready for market themselves can save the most money by choosing Redfin's 1 percent listing service. Whether the seller chooses Redfin Concierge or the 1 percent listing-fee service, Redfin provides:

An experienced, local listing agent accountable to deliver the best results because Redfin surveys every client and pays agents based on customer satisfaction.

A team of support staff who make the process run smoothly.

Professional photography as well as professionally-designed and beautifully-produced print brochures.

A Redfin 3D Walkthrough tour, letting buyers virtually walk through the home from room to room.

Online marketing with premium placement on Redfin.com, the U.S.'s most-visited brokerage website.

Email and digital advertising campaigns to reach the right buyers.

A personalized Redfin Home Dashboard, so sellers can see exactly what is happening with their home sale at each stage and stay informed about everything Redfin is doing to market their home - all in one place.

A thorough pricing analysis, which combines Redfin's proprietary algorithms for estimating the value of a home and the expertise of a local Redfin agent.

Open houses, hosted by a Redfin agent, with visitors registered by our own iPad application for immediate follow-up.

At either 1 percent or 2 percent, sellers can save thousands by working with a Redfin agent as compared to agents who charge 3 percent listing commissions. The Redfin Concierge 2 percent listing fee is subject to a minimum of $10,000. The budget for Concierge projects varies based on the target list price of the home. Additionally, sellers typically pay a buyer's agent commission.

Homeowners who are interested in selling can visit https://www.redfin.com/why-sell/concierge to learn more about Redfin's service and connect with a Redfin agent in their neighborhood.

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is the next-generation real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate , the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 80 major metro areas across the U.S. The company has closed more than $60 billion in home sales.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here .

Redfin-F

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

http://www.redfin.com

