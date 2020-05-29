Redfin Mortgage Expands to Arizona, Delaware and New Hampshire

SEATTLE, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin Mortgage , LLC is now offering loans to homebuyers in Arizona, Delaware and New Hampshire. A subsidiary of Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the tech-powered real estate brokerage, Redfin Mortgage is revolutionizing the way people finance homes through a combination of technology and personal service from local mortgage advisors. Redfin Mortgage charges no lender fees and offers competitive rates, fast pre-approvals and on-time closings. With fully remote digital closing capability, Redfin Mortgage customers can sign their documents from the safety of home, even under stay at home orders.*

"The pandemic has made our virtual tools more important than ever. With our fully digital process borrowers can get a loan and close without ever having to touch a piece of paper or meet anyone in person," said Jason Bateman, head of Redfin Mortgage. "Redfin Mortgage was built to put the customer first with technology to streamline the process and keep everyone informed from pre-approval to closing and mortgage advisors who are rewarded based on their service, not only closing a sale."

Redfin Mortgage currently offers fixed- and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Buyers who are just getting started can fill out an online application and can typically get pre-approved for a loan in 90 minutes or less. For approved buyers, Redfin Mortgage offers a 30-day closing guarantee or it'll give the home-buyer an extra $1,000 credit towards closing costs, subject to terms and conditions . For buyers that go one step further and get a fully underwritten pre-approval, Redfin Mortgage offers a 25-day closing guarantee.

"With interest rates at historic lows, many homebuyers are competing over a limited number of homes for sale," said Bateman. "Sellers want to feel confident their sale will close on time, which is why the Redfin Mortgage closing guarantee can give homebuyers an edge in a bidding war."

Redfin Mortgage seamlessly integrates with Redfin's home-buying service, should the homebuyer elect to work with a Redfin agent. Redfin real estate agents are not compensated for recommending Redfin Mortgage and encourage customers to work with the lender that offers the best service and value. For more information on Redfin's affiliation with Redfin Mortgage, visit www.redfin.com/afba .

*Fully digital home closings are available where local regulations allow, provided the customer selects a title company with digital closing capabilities as well. Of the newly launched markets, digital closings are available to Redfin Mortgage customers in Arizona and New Hampshire, but not Delaware.

For more information about Redfin Mortgage and to submit an application for a free, no obligation pre-approval, visit https://www.redfinmortgage.com .

