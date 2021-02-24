Redfin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and expenses related to actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Fourth Quarter 2020
Revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $244.5 million during the fourth quarter. Gross profit was $80.1 million, an increase of 102% from $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $80.8 million, an increase of 93% from $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 41%, compared to 32% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were $54.5 million, an increase of 17% from $46.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were 22% of revenue, up from 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $14.0 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.6 million. Net income attributable to common stock was $12.2 million. Stock-based compensation was $11.2 million, up from $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization was $4.0 million, up from $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest and other expenses was $11.6 million, which included a $4.6 million loss on the extinguishment of debt and $6.8 million in non-cash interest expense which was primarily related to our convertible senior notes, compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.11, compared to a net loss per share, diluted, of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020
Revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $886.1 million in 2020. Gross profit was $232.1 million, an increase of 61% from $144.1 million in 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $234.1 million, an increase of 56% from $150.4 million in 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 36%, compared to 29% in 2019. Operating expenses were $231.3 million, an increase of 4% from $223.3 million in 2019. Operating expenses were 26% of revenue, down from 29% in 2019.

Net loss was $18.5 million, compared to a net loss of $80.8 million in 2019. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $4.5 million. Net loss attributable to common stock was $23.0 million. Stock-based compensation was $37.0 million, up from $27.8 million in 2019. Depreciation and amortization was $14.6 million, up from $9.2 million in 2019. Total interest and other expenses was $19.3 million, which included a $4.6 million loss on the extinguishment of our 2023 convertible senior notes and $12.0 million in non-cash interest expense which was primarily related to our convertible senior notes, compared to $1.6 million in 2019.

Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.23, compared to a net loss per share, diluted, of $0.88 in 2019.

"Revenues in our core business of brokering home sales increased 51% in the fourth quarter, with gross margins again exceeding 40%," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Our mortgage business had even stronger results, with 210% revenue growth. We were the fastest-growing major real estate website, as home-buyers moving to a new part of the country have increasingly turned to the Internet to find a real estate agent. Since more than half of all homes now sell in a bidding war, our on-demand home-touring has become a crucial competitive advantage for our customers, who want to see a listing either in-person or virtually before other buyers even know it's for sale."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Reached market share of 1.04% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of .10 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2019.(1)
  • Saved homebuyers and sellers over $54 million in the fourth quarter and over $185 million in 2020. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission typically charged by traditional agents.
  • Redfin's mobile apps and website reached a record of 44 million average monthly users in the fourth quarter. For the year, Redfin reached a record of more than 42 million average monthly users, an increase of 28% compared to 2019.
  • Continued expansion of RedfinNow by launching in Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Conducted over 21,000 video tours in the fourth quarter. Since the start of the pandemic in March, Redfin has seen a 137-fold increase in monthly requests for video tours and a nearly 7-fold increase in monthly views of 3D walkthroughs on Redfin.com.
  • Upgraded its software for customers, agents, partners, home services and mortgage teams, including:
    • Adding flood risk data to home listing pages to give customers more information about individual properties and their risk factors.
    • Adding Direct Access touring information to the Owner Dashboard, giving sellers and agents the ability to track self-tours and see buyers' feedback about the home.
    • Improving the functionality, speed and stability of Redfin Builder Tools and Redfin Lender Tools, software used by Redfin's home services and mortgage organizations.
    • Rolling out a new communication platform for Redfin partner agents to help them easily connect with customers, driving faster response times and better customer experiences.
  • Launched Redfin Rise, an employee-funded initiative to support charitable organizations that are building paths to homeownership for working-class families.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of February 24, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the first quarter of 2021 we expect:

  • Total revenue between $249 million and $255 million, representing a year-over-year growth between 30% and 34% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Properties segment revenue between $77 million to $80 million is included in the guidance provided.
  • Net loss is expected to be between $39 million and $36 million, compared to net loss of $60 million in the first quarter of 2020. This guidance includes approximately $13.0 million of expected stock-based compensation, $4.5 million of expected depreciation and amortization, and $1.2 million of expected interest expense associated with our convertible senior notes and other credit obligations. In addition, we expect to pay a quarterly dividend of 30,640 shares of common stock to our preferred stockholder.

Conference Call
Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin
Redfin is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage search site, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 95 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers nearly $1 billion and we've helped them buy or sell more than 310,000 homes worth more than $152 billion.

Redfin may post updates about COVID-19's impact on the U.S. residential real estate industry or its business on its company blog at www.redfin.com/blog/real-estate-news/. We encourage investors and others interested in our company to review and subscribe to the information we post on our company blog, as some of the information may be material.

Redfin-F

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue






Service

$

204,452

$

134,128

$

674,345

$

539,288

Product

40,065

99,063

211,748

240,508

Total revenue

244,517

233,191

886,093

779,796

Cost of revenue(1)






Service

122,642

93,183

437,484

390,504

Product

41,755

100,382

216,499

245,189

Total cost of revenue

164,397

193,565

653,983

635,693

Gross profit

80,120

39,626

232,110

144,103

Operating expenses






Technology and development(1)

23,610

19,345

84,297

69,765

Marketing(1)

7,270

8,099

54,881

76,710

General and administrative(1)(2)

23,601

18,992

92,140

76,874

Total operating expenses

54,481

46,436

231,318

223,349

Income (loss) from operations

25,639

(6,810)

792

(79,246)

Interest income

215

1,341

2,074

7,146

Interest expense

(11,864)

(2,365)

(19,495)

(8,928)

Other income (expense), net

45

51

(1,898)

223

Net income (loss)

$

14,035

$

(7,783)

$

(18,527)

$

(80,805)

Dividend on convertible preferred stock

(1,640)



(4,454)


Undistributed earnings attributable to
participating securities

(242)






Net income (loss) attributable to common
stock—basic and diluted

$

12,153

$

(7,783)

$

(22,981)

$

(80,805)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to
common stock—basic

$

0.12

$

(0.08)

$

(0.23)

$

(0.88)

Weighted average shares of common stock—
basic

102,176,459

92,486,944

98,574,529

91,583,533

Net income (loss) per share attributable to
common stock—diluted

0.11

(0.08)

(0.23)

(0.88)

Weighted average shares of common stock—
diluted

109,461,342

92,486,944

98,574,529

91,583,533








Other comprehensive income (loss)






Net income (loss)

$

14,035

$

(7,783)

$

(18,527)

$

(80,805)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

13

5

(3)

33

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale
securities

(110)

11

172

9

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

13,938

$

(7,767)

$

(18,358)

$

(80,763)

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:


Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Cost of revenue

$

2,863

$

1,689

$

8,844

$

6,087

Technology and development

4,828

3,701

16,564

12,362

Marketing

439

393

1,569

1,418

General and administrative

3,079

2,239

9,996

7,947

Total

$

11,209

$

8,022

$

36,973

$

27,814

(2) Includes direct and incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $18 and $7,864, which are partially offset by $0 and $1,348 in employee retention credits allowed under the CARES Act, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)


December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

925,276

$

234,679

Restricted cash

20,544

12,769

Short-term investments

131,561

70,029

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $160 and $165

54,719

19,223

Inventory

49,158

74,590

Loans held for sale

42,539

21,985

Prepaid expenses

12,131

14,822

Other current assets

4,898

3,496

Total current assets

1,240,826

451,593

Property and equipment, net

43,988

39,577

Right-of-use assets, net

44,149

52,004

Long-term investments

11,922

30,978

Goodwill and intangibles, net

11,016

11,504

Other assets, noncurrent

8,619

10,557

Total assets

$

1,360,520

$

596,213

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity


Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$

5,644

$

2,122

Accrued liabilities

69,460

38,022

Other payables

13,184

7,884

Warehouse credit facilities

39,029

21,302

Secured revolving credit facility

23,949

4,444

Convertible senior notes, net

22,482


Lease liabilities

11,973

11,408

Total current liabilities

185,721

85,182

Lease liabilities and deposits, noncurrent

49,339

59,869

Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent

488,268

119,716

Payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent

6,812


Total liabilities

730,140

264,767

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)


Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
40,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

39,823


Stockholders' equity


Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 103,000,594 and
93,001,597 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

103

93

Additional paid-in capital

860,556

583,097

Accumulated other comprehensive income

211

42

Accumulated deficit

(270,313)

(251,786)

Total stockholders' equity

590,557

331,446

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

1,360,520

$

596,213




Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)


Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Operating Activities


Net loss

$

(18,527)

$

(80,805)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

14,564

9,230

Stock-based compensation

36,973

27,814

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

12,038

6,385

Non-cash lease expense

9,204

6,940

Impairment costs

2,063


Loss on repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes

4,634


Net gain on IRLCs, forward sales commitments and loans held for sale

(1,921)

(493)

Other

(349)

(663)

Change in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable, net

(35,496)

(3,861)

Inventory

25,432

(51,896)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,333

(3,293)

Accounts payable

2,086

(394)

Accrued liabilities, other payables, and payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent

39,092

7,422

Lease liabilities

(11,312)

(7,209)

Deferred rent



1

Origination of loans held for sale

(677,310)

(395,354)

Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale

657,763

378,566

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

61,267

(107,610)

Investing activities


Purchases of property and equipment

(14,686)

(15,533)

Purchases of investments

(198,172)

(136,265)

Sales of investments

7,887

11,486

Maturities of investments

147,852

24,400

Net cash used in investing activities

(57,119)

(115,912)

Financing activities


Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

39,801


Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

69,701


Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans

21,072

16,107

Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units

(16,852)

(5,126)

Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities

662,278

388,586

Repayments to warehouse credit facilities

(644,551)

(372,017)

Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility

89,619

4,444

Repayments to secured revolving credit facility

(70,115)


Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs

(4)

(922)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

647,486


Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes

(108,061)


Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(221)

(72)

Proceeds from follow on offering




Other payables - deposits held in escrow

4,074

883

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

694,227

$

31,883

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3)

32

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

698,372

(191,607)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:


Beginning of period

247,448

439,055

End of period

$

945,820

$

247,448

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Dec. 31
2020

Sep. 30
2020

Jun. 30,
2020

Mar. 31,
2020

Dec. 31,
2019

Sep. 30,
2019

Jun. 30,
2019

Mar. 31,
2019

Dec. 31,
2018

Monthly average visitors (in thousands)

44,135

49,258

42,537

35,519

30,595

35,633

36,557

31,107

25,212

Real estate services transactions
















Brokerage

16,951

18,980

13,828

10,751

13,122

16,098

15,580

8,435

9,822

Partner

4,940

5,180

2,691

2,479

2,958

3,499

3,357

2,125

2,749

Total

21,891

24,160

16,519

13,230

16,080

19,597

18,937

10,560

12,571

Real estate services revenue per transaction
















Brokerage

$

10,751

$

10,241

$

9,296

$

9,520

$

9,425

$

9,075

$

9,332

$

9,640

$

9,569

Partner

3,123

2,988

2,417

2,535

2,369

2,295

2,218

2,153

2,232

Aggregate

9,030

8,686

8,175

8,211

8,127

7,865

8,071

8,134

7,964


















Aggregate home value of real estate
services transactions (in millions)

$

11,478

$

12,207

$

7,576

$

6,098

$

7,588

$

9,157

$

8,986

$

4,800

$

5,825

U.S. market share by value

1.04

%

1.04

%

0.93

%

0.93

%

0.94

%

0.96

%

0.94

%

0.83

%

0.81

%

Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a
percentage of real estate services revenue

63

%

63

%

63

%

61

%

62

%

63

%

64

%

64

%

66

%

Average number of lead agents

1,981

1,820

1,399

1,826

1,526

1,579

1,603

1,503

1,419

Properties transactions

83

37

162

171

212

168

80

43

47

Properties revenue per transaction

474,690

513,648

445,578

462,563

467,276

477,167

498,847

497,044

459,663

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year  Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Real estate services revenue






Brokerage revenue

$

182,244

$

123,671

$

607,513

496,480

Partner revenue

15,426

7,008

43,695

27,060

  Total real estate services revenue

197,670

130,679

651,208

523,540

Properties revenue

39,399

99,063

209,686

240,507

Other revenue

8,213

4,143

28,212

17,634

Intercompany eliminations

(765)

(693)

(3,013)

(1,885)

Total revenue

$

244,517

$

233,192

$

886,093

$

779,796








Cost of revenue






Real estate services

$

116,835

$

88,703

$

417,140

$

373,150

Properties

41,275

100,382

214,382

245,189

Other

7,052

5,174

25,474

19,239

Intercompany eliminations

(765)

(693)

(3,013)

(1,885)

Total cost of revenue

$

164,397

$

193,566

$

653,983

$

635,693








Gross profit by segment






Real estate services

$

80,835

$

41,976

$

234,068

$

150,390

Properties

(1,876)

(1,319)

(4,696)

(4,682)

Other

1,161

(1,031)

2,738

(1,605)

Total gross profit

$

80,120

$

39,626

$

232,110

$

144,103








Gross margin (percentage of revenue)






Real estate services

40.9

%

32.1

%

35.9

%

28.7

%

Properties

(4.8)

(1.3)

(2.2)

(1.9)

Other

14.1

(24.9)

9.7

(9.1)

Total gross margin

32.8

17.0

26.2

18.5

