Redfin to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results on February 24, 2021

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com . An archived webcast will also be available at http://investors.redfin.com for at least three months following the call.

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 nationwide brokerage website, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate . We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers over $800 million and we've helped them buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

Redfin-F

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

https://www.redfin.com

