RedfinNow Expands to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Homeowners in the Sacramento area can now get a cash offer for their home from RedfinNow, the iBuying service of Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. By selling to RedfinNow, homeowners get the certainty of an all-cash offer, the flexibility to pick their move-out date, and the convenience of selling without any prep work, private showings or open houses, a particularly valuable option for sellers who want to minimize in-person interactions during the pandemic.

"Despite the pandemic, people still need to sell whether they are relocating for a job, making room for a growing family or downsizing for retirement in a new place," said Jason Aleem, vice president of RedfinNow. "We're excited to be able to provide a safe and convenient way for people to get a competitive cash offer for their home, allowing them to sell on their timeline without having to worry about getting their home ready for sale or having strangers come through. In a competitive real estate market like Sacramento, RedfinNow is also a great solution for our brokerage customers who need the cash from their current home to buy their next home."

RedfinNow complements Redfin's full-service brokerage by giving sellers the option of either selling on the open market with a local Redfin agent or selling directly to RedfinNow. To request a cash offer, homeowners simply visit www.redfin.com/now , type in their address to see if their home is eligible, and provide some basic information about their home. Sellers can pick their closing date between 10 and 60 days from accepting their offer. After buying a home, RedfinNow makes repairs and updates and then lists it on the market.

Redfin makes it easy for buyers to safely tour RedfinNow-owned homes without having to contact an agent. Buyers can unlock the door of most RedfinNow listings with the Redfin app and self-tour seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm, no appointment needed. RedfinNow listings also have an immersive 3D walkthrough that lets buyers explore homes online.

