RedfinNow Resumes iBuying in Four Additional Metros as Housing Market Continues to Recover

SEATTLE, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage, has resumed buying homes through RedfinNow in four additional markets: Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles and Orange County, CA. RedfinNow, which buys homes directly from homeowners and resells them to homebuyers, paused making offers on homes on March 17 due to economic uncertainty at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. On May 7, RedfinNow resumed buying homes in three initial markets: Austin, Denver and the Inland Empire in California.

By selling to RedfinNow, homeowners get the certainty of an all-cash offer direct from Redfin, the flexibility to pick their move-out date, and the convenience of selling without any prep work, private showings or open houses. For sellers with health concerns, RedfinNow is a way to sell with limited in-person interaction. For homes that qualify, owners have been able to get an offer in 48 hours or less and complete a sale in as few as seven days after accepting their final offer.

"Redfin's home buying demand has been on the rise since mid-April and is now more than 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels," said Quinn Hawkins, head of RedfinNow. "While the market continues to recover, many homeowners remain wary of hosting showings and open houses for buyers and their agents, not to mention the visits from vendors who might be needed to get their home ready to sell. With RedfinNow, sellers can skip the prep and sell their home with limited in person interaction. Additionally, in an increasingly competitive market, RedfinNow is a popular solution for home buyers who need to sell their old home prior to moving. We're pleased to once again bring this convenient selling option to more Redfin customers."

With a full-service brokerage of local agents and an iBuying service, Redfin allows sellers to compare the costs and benefits of listing on the open market to a RedfinNow cash sale, so sellers can make the choice that fits their needs.

Redfin makes it easy for buyers who are interested in RedfinNow-owned homes to tour safely without having to contact an agent. Buyers can unlock the door of most RedfinNow listings with the Redfin app and self-tour seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm, no appointment needed. RedfinNow listings also have an immersive 3D walkthrough that lets buyers explore homes online. RedfinNow-owned homes are regularly cleaned and Redfin requests that all visitors practice public health recommendations including social distancing and limiting tours to one group at a time.

To learn more about RedfinNow and to request an offer for your home, visit www.redfin.com/now .

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered residential real estate company, including brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate . We represent people buying and selling homes in over 90 markets in the United States and Canada. In a commission-driven industry, our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 235,000 homes worth more than $115 billion.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected] . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

Redfin-F

SOURCE Redfin

Related Links

www.redfin.com

