Redgate names Linda Swain to its senior executive team to lead marketing and communications

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgate, a strategic real estate advisory and investment firm, today announced the expansion of its senior executive team with the appointment of Linda Swain as Executive Vice President - Marketing.

Swain will oversee the development and execution of all Redgate marketing activities to elevate the company's brand and thought leadership position, and drive business development opportunities in both the Boston and Mid-Atlantic markets. She joins the team at Redgate's corporate headquarters in Boston and brings more than 25 years of experience and leadership delivering high-impact marketing plans for large organizations in commercial real estate and other sectors.

"The pace of growth we are aspiring to and achieving demands an innovative marketing leader that will enhance Redgate's strong position in Boston and bring creativity and energy to our strategy for the Mid-Atlantic region," said Kyle Warwick, a Principal and co-founder of Redgate. "We're incredibly fortunate to have Linda, one of real estate's leading marketers, join the Redgate team at such a pivotal moment in our company's history."

Swain brings an established track record of delivering integrated marketing campaigns that drive brand awareness, foster engagement with target markets, and create qualified business development leads. She also specializes in the creation of dynamic content marketing campaigns and the development of thought leadership programs that support company growth goals. Swain joins Redgate from JLL (Jones Lang Lasalle) - where as a Senior Director-Marketing she led JLL's industry marketing efforts. Swain transformed the brand to become a sought-after thought leader within the higher education, government, life sciences and healthcare industries.

"Redgate is at such a dynamic point in its growth so the opportunity to deliver an immediate impact, makes this the most exciting chapter of my career," said Swain. "The entrepreneurial culture, unwavering commitment to clients and industry-focus are aligned with my passions. I look forward to being part of this incredible team and working collaboratively to enhance the brand and propel growth."

Swain is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion initiatives and has produced thought leadership content on the topic. She was instrumental with a number of significant initiatives during her tenure at JLL including leading the rebranding of the former Spalding & Slye to JLL. Swain also received JLL's prestigious Da Vinci Award for innovation. She was recognized as one of 10 Women to Watch in Real Estate by Women's Business in 2008. Swain earned her bachelor's degree from Tufts University and her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Boston College Carroll School of Management.

"I'm excited to have such an exceptional marketing leader join the Redgate team as our efforts to expand the company's Mid-Atlantic footprint are accelerating to meet demand," said Leif Dormsjo, Executive Vice President and Market Director for the Mid-Atlantic Region. "Linda will be an important catalyst for our company's growth and will influence our strategic direction."

About Redgate

Redgate is a strategic real estate advisory and investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices in Baltimore and New York City. Through our advisory platform we offer project management, development management, asset management, planning and permitting strategy, and strategic advisory real estate services for corporations, institutions, and investors. Through our investment platform we are owners/operators in mixed-use, commercial, and residential property development, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to our equity investors. We believe that every real estate endeavor is unique and deserves a highly-tailored approach managed with interpersonal precision. Our professionals live an owner and occupier mindset which benefits every client. Redgate believes in a purpose-built approach that adheres to a common vision, is managed thoughtfully in real-time and delivers in both experience and outcomes. Redgate is intensely focused on delivering returns as defined by the opportunity, and ensures the right return on real estate.

