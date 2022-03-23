Redi2 Partners with Dynatrace® to Enhance Monitoring and Performance Capabilities

"Dynatrace intelligence coupled with Redi2's billing solution provides investment managers with best-in-class AI-powered platform" Tweet this

"Redi2 uses the Dynatrace platform to provide proactive incident identification and response services to our clients," said Redi2 Senior Vice President, David Ritchie. "Our asset manager clients' billing solutions are configured to track and document bandwidth utilization, server utilization and availability, backup and storage utilization, and other critical services and activities. Dynatrace is also used to provide performance and storage capacity reporting."

"Integrating the Dynatrace software intelligence capabilities into our billing solution helps us provide our investment manager clients with best-in-class, proactive observability through an AI-powered platform, which give them increased day-to-day performance confidence and lessens risks," Ritchie said.

"As organizations innovate faster to accelerate digital transformation, they increasingly rely on dynamic cloud-native architectures, which are becoming ever more distributed," said Troy Wright, Vice President of North American Partners, Dynatrace. "This creates complexity, with containers and microservices that come and go in seconds, and a volume and velocity of data that's beyond human ability to manage. With advanced observability, continuous automation, and AI-assistance built into the platform, Dynatrace provides digital teams with the most precise and actionable code-level insights for their applications and infrastructure. We are excited to work with Redi2 to provide full-stack observability that will help empower Revenue Manager clients to continue pushing the boundaries on innovative digital experiences and services."

With Dynatrace, Redi2 can provide its customers' digital teams with a single source of truth, eliminating internal silos, increasing team collaboration and efficiency, and delivering stronger business outcomes. The Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform includes multiple modules, underpinned by a unified data platform. Dynatrace's AI engine, Davis®, built at the core of its platform, proactively delivers precise answers to any system degradations or performance anomalies, with root cause determination. Davis automatically prioritizes these answers based on business impact, allowing digital teams to respond immediately to what matters most, enabling them to simplify operations and continuously drive positive business outcomes.

ABOUT REDI2 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Boston-based Redi2 Technologies offers purpose-built, comprehensive, hosted revenue management platforms to the global financial services industry, serving wealth and investment management firms. Nearly 1000 financial services firms, with aggregated assets under management or administration of over $10 trillion, use Redi2's financial services billing solutions. Since its founding, Redi2 has leveraged technology to automate client reporting, fee billing, and invoicing for wealth and investment managers. Redi2 is a Software as a Service (SaaS) pioneer and a market leader in vendor-hosted fee billing for firms of all sizes. Redi2 Revenue Manager™ is specifically designed for global investment managers. Their award-winning solution allows for the integration of existing infrastructure across platforms, such as with general ledgers or with CRM packages. This integration brings the power of their AI-driven, 360-view dashboard analytics to all aspects of a client's strategic business decision making. To learn more, visit www.Redi2.com or contact [email protected]. Follow @Redi2 on Twitter.

ABOUT DYNATRACE, INC.

Dynatrace® provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, their all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences. To learn more about how Dynatrace helps businesses, visit www.Dynatrace.com, visit their blog, and follow them on Twitter @Dynatrace.

Media Contact:

Grace Vogelzang

Impact Communications, Inc.

(913) 649-5009

[email protected]

SOURCE Redi2 Technologies, Inc.

