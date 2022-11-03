Redirect Health Serves as Official Healthcare and First-Aid Provider for 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability, today announced that it will serve as the official healthcare and first-aid provider for the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. 2022 marks the sixth year of Redirect Health providing top-notch health support for athletes and PGA fans attending the event. The company's continued involvement emphasizes its versatility, including providing health and medical support for live events.

A PGA TOUR tournament has unique needs for on-demand, diverse healthcare. Tournament players, their caddies, and their families often have the additional complexity of travel and privacy to consider. 24/7 availability may be necessary to keep a player in the tournament. Additionally, fans and event staff are spread out and may require immediate emergency care throughout the course and venue.

"It's imperative that our medical team always remembers that the overall goal of the event is entertainment," said Dr. Janice Johnston, Chief Medical Officer at Redirect Health. "This means it's important that we help people have fun while staying safe. Usually we're dealing with sunburn, dehydration, and bee stings, but coordination and managing our pre-established relationships with local ambulance, emergency departments and hospitals are key to being prepared for anything serious that may happen."

"From end to end, Redirect Health has consistently developed and supported the entire healthcare program for anyone who needs medical support at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix," said Tiffany Nelson, Executive Director of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. "There's plenty that goes into planning large scale events like this one. We always want to ensure that easy access to medical care is well thought out, so event staff can focus on the rest of the event running smoothly. Redirect Health provides us with incredible confidence, and their uniquely friendly style of care is reliable at all points throughout the tournament. They are a healthcare partner we know we can rely on to handle whatever is needed during the event."

The event will take place at the Phoenix Country Club from November 9-13. For more information on the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, visit www.schwabcup.com.

About Redirect Health

Redirect Health is a versatile platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees. Holding this mission at its forefront, Redirect Health provides personalized 24/7 access and financial consistency to members across the United States.

Redirect Health offers unparalleled, nationwide healthcare plans and strategies through its EverydayCARE® Suite, as well as a network of multi-specialty primary care clinics in its headquarter state, Arizona.

To learn more, visit www.RedirectHealth.com.

About the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is the final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, used to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2022 tournament is scheduled for November 9-13 at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. The event consists of the top-36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup points list following the second Playoff event. For information about corporate sponsorship opportunities, to become a volunteer or for ticket information, please visit the official tournament website at www.schwabcup.com or see our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@SchwabCupFinale).

