Redis Labs, VMware and Pivotal Extend Commitment to Kubernetes Ecosystem With a Tailored Solution on Pivotal Container Services

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise , today announced the preview launch of Redis Enterprise on Pivotal Container Service® (PKS), enabling developers to rapidly build and deploy cloud-native applications. This tailored solution, delivers an integrated, high-performance data platform with automated provisioning and zero-touch upgrades to the Kubernetes ecosystem.

Digital transformation has become an established objective for many enterprises to drive superior customer experience and organizational efficiency. As a result, organizations are increasingly adopting microservices and cloud-native architectures. As containers become the basic units of deployment for such architectures, software teams are adopting reliable, scalable orchestration platforms such as Kubernetes.

With PKS , Pivotal and VMware help enterprises operationalize Kubernetes, delivering a hardened, maintainable container platform giving developers on-demand access to production-ready environments featuring high availability, security and multi-tenancy across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.

Redis Enterprise, a multi-model cloud-native database, delivers record-breaking linearly-scaling, high-performance data processing with built-in high availability, security and superior scaling at unmatched cost efficiency.

The solution is designed to allow easy integration of Redis Enterprise as a native service on PKS. This integrated solution gives developers a readily available, self-service access to cloud-native, stateful data service that is portable, operationally simple and brings agility and simplicity to accelerate application development and improve business outcomes.

"Our collaboration with Pivotal and VMware to deliver Redis Enterprise on PKS solves a critical customer pain point of adopting containers," said Rod Hamlin, vice president of global alliances and strategic partnerships at Redis Labs. "PKS allows customers to easily add container management to their private clouds and provides direct access to essential tools for easily and quickly building and deploying cloud-native applications, including the highly available and scalable enterprise-grade Redis."

Redis Enterprise by Redis Labs is now available in preview mode on Pivotal Container Service, delivering an infinitely scalable, highly available and super performant cloud-native database-as-a-service, accelerating the development of modern applications. You can learn more about this integration in this blog post .

