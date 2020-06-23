Rediscover Nature During Great Outdoors Month With Casio

DOVER, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Casio America, Inc is proud to celebrate Great Outdoors Month and encourages people to rediscover our nation's parks, trails, and treasured landscapes. Whether you're an adventurer, first time hiker, or looking to spice up the weekend with an outdoor movie night, Casio's vast portfolio of products can help make your Great Outdoors Month a fun one.

For Nature Lovers

Casio's PRO TREK PRTB50 series is synonymous with the outdoors. This timepiece is the perfect outdoor companion for activities including hiking, climbing, trekking, and even kayaking. The PRTB50 series offers Bluetooth® capabilities that enable data communication with a smartphone running the PRO TREK Connected app. Features include route log, location indicator, calories burned, automatic altitude and time adjustment, and more. Its Quad Sensor uses compact sensors that make it possible to track compass, altitude/barometer, and temperature measurements, along with an accelerometer that keeps track of steps.

Available in black, blue and orange, Casio's PRO TREK PRTB50-1 , PRTB50-2 , and PRTB50-4 , offers a versatile design that is both comfortable and stylish, as well as a comprehensive set of features ideal for wherever the great outdoors takes you. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

For Runners

If you've been spending a lot of time indoors lately, you may be ready to head outside for a run and Casio's G-SHOCK line of step trackers are the ideal companion. The GBD800-1B and matching women's version, GMDB800-4 boast health and fitness functions to help users track their runs and enhance their workouts.

Both models feature Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App which provides access to several functions and useful data for daily activities. G-SHOCK Connected makes it possible to maintain step count logs with five exercise intensity levels, calculate the calories you burn, specify a daily step target, create timer combinations and send them to the watch, store stopwatch measurement data, view data, and more. All of this combines to help you plan and record your workouts, making them more effective and enjoyable.

The GBD800-1B features a black case and band and the GMDB800-4 features a blush case and band with rose gold accents. Other features include app-based auto time setting correction for more efficient timekeeping, and an auto double LED light that facilitates workouts in areas where lighting is dim, shock resistance, water resistance up to 200M, and full auto calendar. For additional information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com .

For the Family & Friends

There is something special about watching a movie outdoors on a gorgeous summer night. While movie theaters are not an option for the majority of us today, you can still make the most out of your backyard by creating an entertainment space to enjoy a movie under the stars with your family or friends. Whether you're watching the latest blockbuster, video chatting with friends or looking at a slideshow of old family photos, a projector can quickly transform the backyard into a home theater.

Casio's LampFree® Ultra Short Throw line of projectors will help ensure you have the ultimate movie night experience. The XJ-UT311WN Ultra Short Throw Projector will capture the essence of a backyard movie night as it can project brilliant shadow-free, crisp, images at close range with its built-in 0.28:1 fixed lens. It comes equipped with a unique cool-running Laser & LED Hybrid Light Engine that lasts for up to 20,000 hours without ever needing to replace costly lamps or filters and requires minimal maintenance. The XJ-UT311WN produces 3100 lumens of brightness and boasts WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution with a 20,000:1 contrast ratio which is ideal for displaying HD content from video and computer sources. For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree® projectors, visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has five series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

