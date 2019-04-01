Redistribution Layer Material Market 2019-2027 - Proliferation of IoT & Connected Devices Across Industry Verticals Spurs Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Redistribution Layer Material Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Polybenzoxazole, Benzocylobutene, and Others); Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global redistribution layer material market accounted for US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027.

The demand for redistribution layer material is largely influenced by the rising applications in consumer electronics devices, data centers, IoT sensors and communication devices across the globe. The rising number of consumer electronic devices and rapid adoptions of cloud storages would drive the redistribution layer material market.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT.

The number of mobile subscriptions exceeds the population in many countries, which is largely due to inactive subscriptions, multiple device ownership or optimization of subscriptions for different types of calls. As a result, the number of subscribers is lower than the number of subscriptions. Today, there are around 5.3 billion subscribers globally compared to 7.9 billion subscriptions. Also, 98 million new mobile subscriptions was observed globally in first quarter of 2018.

Huge populations of India and China are further proliferating the growing penetration of smart phones and other consumer electronic devices. Additionally, the Government initiatives towards digitalization of economies in these countries is leading to exponential growth of data traffic over the internet in these countries and also on a global scale for other developing economies. Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Vietnam and Singapore are other major countries embracing the path of digitalization and resulting in huge influx of data over the internet.

Some of the players present in the redistribution layer material market are NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd, The DOW Chemical Company, Toray Industries Inc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Among others, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems LLC, and Infineon Technologies AG are other prominent players in the redistribution layer material market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1.1 Coverage

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.1.3 Primary Research

4. Redistribution Layer Material Market - Premium Insights

4.1 Other RDL Applications

4.1.1 CIS Packaging RDL

4.1.2 PLP Packaging RDL

4.2 RDL Technology Outlook

4.2.1 Wafer Level Packaging

4.2.1.1 Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging

4.2.1.2 Fan-Out Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging

4.2.2 Through Silicon VIAS

4.2.3 Copper Pillar

4.2.4 Solder Bump

5. Redistribution Layer Material Market Landscape

5.1.1 Global Redistribution Layer Material Market - by Material

5.1.2 Global Redistribution Layer Material Market - by Application

5.1.2.1 Global Redistribution Layer Material Market - by 2.5D/3D IC Packaging

5.1.3 Global Redistribution Layer Material Market - by Geography

5.2 Pest Analysis

5.2.1 North America Pest Analysis

5.2.2 Europe Pest Analysis

5.2.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

5.2.4 Rest of World Pest Analysis

6. Redistribution Layer Material Market - Key Industry Dynamics

6.1 Key Market Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Trends of Miniaturization of Consumer Electronic Devices

6.1.2 Increasing Automation Integrations In the Highly Prominent Manufacturing Sector Worldwide

6.2 Key Market Restraints

6.2.1 Higher Costs Incurred and O&M Complexities

6.3 Key Market Opportunities

6.3.1 Proliferation of IoT and Connected Devices Across Industry Verticals

6.4 Future Trends

6.4.1 Advancements In the Packaging Technology

6.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

7. Redistribution Layer Material Market - Global

7.1 Global Redistribution Layer Material Market Overview

7.2 Global Redistribution Layer Material Market Forecast and Analysis

8. Redistribution Layer Material Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Redistribution Layer Material Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 FOWLP Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 2.5D/3D IC Packaging

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 2.5D/3D IC Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3 Redistribution Layer Material Market Breakdown, by 2.5D/3D IC Packaging, 2018 & 2027

8.4.3.1 High Bandwidth Memory Overview

8.4.3.1.1 High Bandwidth Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3.2 Multi-Chip Integration Overview

8.4.3.2.1 Multi-Chip Integration Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3.3 Package On Package Overview

8.4.3.3.1 Package On Package Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4.3.4 Others Overview

8.4.3.4.1 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9. Redistribution Layer Material Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Material

9.1 Overview

9.2 Redistribution Layer Material Market Breakdown, by Material, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Polyimide

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Polyimide Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Polybenzoxazole

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Polybenzoxazole Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Benzocylobutene

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Benzocylobutene Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. Redistribution Layer Material Market - Geographical Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Redistribution Layer Material Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.3 Europe Redistribution Layer Material Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.4 APAC Redistribution Layer Material Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.5 Rest of World Redistribution Layer Material Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Development

11.5 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking

12.1 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE Group)

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Amkor Technology Inc.

12.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.4 Hitachi Chemical Dupont Microsystems LLC

12.5 Infineon Technologies AG

12.6 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (JCET)

12.7 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.10 SK Hynix Inc.

12.11 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

12.12 The DOW Chemical Company

12.13 Toray Industries Inc.

12.14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

