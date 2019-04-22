REDLattice Incorporated has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Washington DC

"REDLattice is honored to be recognized by Washingtonian as one of the top employers of choice in the DC area," said John Ayers, Founder and CEO. "This really is about our people and our focus on our team and our mission. Great cultures attract great people and great people make great cultures. We are thrilled to be included in the Who's Who in the region."

Washingtonian Magazine's "50 Great Places to Work" spans a wide variety of employers in the greater metropolitan area. Attributes of winning workplaces include generous pay and benefits, interesting and meaningful work, great work/life balance, opportunities to learn and grow, commitment to charity and community, and recognition and respect for employees.

About REDLattice

REDLattice is an agile, mission-focused provider of services and technology solutions serving the Fortune 500 and US Government marketplace. Our expertise is cyber research and development, vulnerability research, malware analysis, reverse engineering, and unique logistics challenges. We also work as management consultants conducting due diligence and global market analysis for select Fortune 500 firms. Our people are recognized leaders in the design, development and implementation of cutting-edge technology solutions and are experienced in delivering rapid prototyping solutions across a range of customer needs.

