REDLattice Incorporated has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Washington DC
Apr 22, 2019, 06:00 ET
CHANTILLY, Va., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washingtonian Magazine has recognized the company as one of the "50 Great Places to Work" in the Washington, D.C. area. Washingtonian selected REDLattice and other winners following extensive review of companies and non-profits throughout the region, and more than 7,500 employee surveys. Final award determinations weighed heavily on individual scores given by company employees.
"REDLattice is honored to be recognized by Washingtonian as one of the top employers of choice in the DC area," said John Ayers, Founder and CEO. "This really is about our people and our focus on our team and our mission. Great cultures attract great people and great people make great cultures. We are thrilled to be included in the Who's Who in the region."
Washingtonian Magazine's "50 Great Places to Work" spans a wide variety of employers in the greater metropolitan area. Attributes of winning workplaces include generous pay and benefits, interesting and meaningful work, great work/life balance, opportunities to learn and grow, commitment to charity and community, and recognition and respect for employees.
About REDLattice
REDLattice is an agile, mission-focused provider of services and technology solutions serving the Fortune 500 and US Government marketplace. Our expertise is cyber research and development, vulnerability research, malware analysis, reverse engineering, and unique logistics challenges. We also work as management consultants conducting due diligence and global market analysis for select Fortune 500 firms. Our people are recognized leaders in the design, development and implementation of cutting-edge technology solutions and are experienced in delivering rapid prototyping solutions across a range of customer needs.
CONTACT: Sara Blair, sblair@redlattice.com
SOURCE REDLattice
Share this article