RedLegg Named To MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSP List For 2020

ST CHARLES, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named RedLegg 47th in its list of the Top 250 MSSPs for 2020.

The list, in its fourth iteration, honors select cybersecurity businesses for their services, identifying those making an impact in the industry specifically in the areas of Managed Security Services, Managed Detection and Response, and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS).

RedLegg received the 47th position this year, marking their first year to appear on the list.

"It shows that size certainly doesn't matter, that we're growing, and that we're delivering great value," Laura Hees, RedLegg Partner, said. "This ranking says great things about how we care about people – our customers as well as our company culture. We'll continue to provide that personal touch at scale."

MSSP Alert Research includes the following categories:

MSSP Revenue Growth

Geography

Profits

Security Operations Centers

Cyberattack Trends

Cybersecurity Solutions

Mergers & Acquisitions

To review the Top 250 list, please visit https://www.msspalert.com/top250/list-2020/.

About RedLegg

RedLegg is an innovative, global security firm that delivers managed cybersecurity solutions including Co-Managed SIEM, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response & Forensics, and Automation. Our agile team of engineers has been serving and defending clients' information since 2008. Trusted, personable guides in this complex, ever-changing, high-stakes field, our services revolve around Advisory, Assessments, and Managed Security Services. redlegg.com

About MSSP Alert

MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Service Providers. MSSP Alert's exclusive cybersecurity content empowers MSSPs, cybersecurity professionals and the IT channel ecosystem (VARs, MSPs, CSPs, ISVs) to build or partner their way to managed security success. The ultimate goal for MSSP Alert's audience: Safeguard customer assets.

