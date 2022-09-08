Redox, The Most Unrivaled Interoperability Company in Healthcare, Partners with Mytonomy, Inc.

Columbia University Medical Center, Department of Cardiology officially goes live with Redox and Mytonomy

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redox , the company accelerating interoperability in healthcare, has announced a partnership with Mytonomy, a leading video-based patient engagement company. Mytonomy works with leading healthcare systems to deliver broadcast-quality microlearning video education with integrated communications. System-specific messages based on each patient's medical condition enable physicians to prepare them outside the clinic for upcoming procedures. With Redox's single scalable API, Mytonomy can connect to more providers, payers, and patients than ever.

Through this partnership, integration will automatically sync the assignment and viewership of Mytonomy's video modules with health system EHRs, ensuring that the EHR has an up-to-date record of all educational activities for their patient population. Further, the providers can now automate the assignment of patient education content, eliminating the need for manual intervention by care teams.

"Patients who aren't sick turn to video services daily to learn things. We are thrilled to bring this consumer behavior into healthcare in a manner that doesn't burden staff with additional screen time," Mytonomy President and Co-founder Vinay Bhargava explains. "Interface connections via Redox will automatically document the content assignment in the patient's chart in the EHR and update the patient's chart when the patient watches each assigned video. This will reduce the manual workload and improve compliance."

"We're thrilled to partner with Mytonomy and to help accelerate their quest of empowering patients with customized educational content," asserts Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "We're glad that Mytonomy is able to focus their time and attention on what makes their product great, while trusting Redox with all their data access needs."

Mytonomy is going live with the Interventional Cardiology department of Columbia University Medical Center in New York, their first customer connection.

"We have been using Mytonomy's Cardiac Cath patient education videos since 2016 to prepare our patients for their upcoming procedure," said Lisa Hathaway, Executive Director, Interventional Cardiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "The bilingual content has served our diverse population, and using Redox will increase the number of patients who get access to this valuable education."

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 2,000+ healthcare delivery organizations and 350+ healthcare software vendors. Redox's network of digital health companies, providers, and payers exchange more than 25 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 90 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on LinkedIn .

About Mytonomy

Mytonomy Inc., based in Bethesda, MD, is a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for video-based patient engagement and education. An essential part of a healthcare system's digital transformation strategy, Mytonomy creates efficiencies for doctors and nurses by streaming broadcast-quality microlearning video education and delivering integrated communications to patients that adapt to each patient to lead healthier, happier lives.

Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare is fully interoperable with all major EMRs and CRM solutions, covering 100 conditions with 2000+ episodes that can be rapidly customized to each hospital, all delivered via a single engagement platform. Moving healthcare from the exam room to the living room is easy with Mytonomy's first TV channel on the Roku® platform. Inc. 5000 recently named Mytonomy the 13th fastest-growing company in the Mid- Atlantic and the #396 fastest-growing company in the country.

Redox Media Contact:

Miona Short

[email protected]

Mytonomy Media Contact:

Sarah Adler

[email protected]

SOURCE Redox Inc.