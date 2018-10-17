NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic design agency, RedPeak Branding, announces the appointment of John Breen as the Executive Director, Health Strategy and Analytics. Breen will help define and accelerate the next phase of RedPeak's growth, driving key initiatives that innovate branding services for the health and wellness industry.

RedPeak Appoints John Breen as Executive Director, Health Strategy and Analytics

"John is an original thinker. His boundless curiosity and driving ambition are a perfect fit for RedPeak, as we build on our technology expertise and look to create measurable impact in new territories, most particularly health and wellness." – Susan Cantor, CEO

Breen brings nearly 20 years of deep industry experience, most recently serving as InterbrandHealth's Executive Director, Brand Intelligence & Experience where he led the development of solutions for a wide range of health clients, including:

Publishing the first global ranking of the world's most valuable biopharmaceutical brands

Transforming the brand strategy and experience for a nationally ranked pediatric health system

Helping health technology brands to achieve leadership positions and to maximize M&A opportunities

Assessing how to create meaningful engagement and drive business growth with new customer segments for a leading genomics company

Breen holds a BS in Communications from Cornell University and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

This announcement underscores RedPeak's desire to proactively instill positive and disruptive change across the health ecosystem.

About RedPeak:

RedPeak, part of Red Peak Group, is the smarter, nimbler design company for brands with an ambition to disrupt. The agency is staffed with some of the most renowned figures in the design and marketing industry. Founded in 2010 by Michael Birkin with the vision of helping clients navigate an increasingly complex business and marketing landscape. Red Peak Group became a founding member of the kyu collective, a division of Hakuhodo DY Holdings, in May 2014. Learn more at http://red-peak.com.

