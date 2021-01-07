Redrock Biometrics Creates LOGBOOK Using PalmID® Palm-Print Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redrock Biometrics, a leading provider of palm-print based biometrics for authentication and identification, announced today that it has created LOGBOOK, a time and attendance product focused on the construction industry.

In the era of COVID-19, construction companies across America are trying to find solutions that allow for continued building while keeping the construction site as safe and healthy as possible. Ensuring employee attendance and location on job site has always been an issue to manage, but today, there are a host of new challenges that every construction organization has to deal with. Mask wearing at all times is a reality, which means facial recognition systems are rendered useless.

"As workers start their day they can check in/out of the job site while wearing a mask, hardhat and safety glasses. The Safety Director has a reliable way of seeing who is on the job site, and when they are on-site, and for how long they are on-site," said Sergei Badeka, Redrock's Chief Business Officer.

Just a few of the benefits of deploying LOGBOOK are that it is reliable and allows for real-time tracking, with no need for manual sign-in sheets. Construction managers and job site safety directors will have 24/7 visibility to any job site. And since LOGBOOK is based on Redrock Biometrics' PalmID® technology construction managers will have fully auditable records for compliance.

Redrock Biometrics' PalmID® technology allows customers to deploy standard RGB and/or infrared cameras for capturing palm prints and/or subdermal veins to produce a highly unique palm signature. Proprietary PalmID® algorithms match palm signatures for a wide range of palm positions, orientations and illumination conditions. The SaaS component of PalmID® is capable of matching a newly captured palm signature with tens of thousands of signatures stored in its database in a fraction of a second.

Redrock Biometrics, Inc. is the creator of PalmID®, a patented palm-print based authentication software development kit and platform. PalmID® is the first commercially-available solution combining high-performance, secure, contactless and affordable biometrics for virtually any device with a camera. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco. Partners include Epson, Mastercard, and NRI.

