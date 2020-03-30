Redrock Biometrics is Waiving the Licensing Fee of Its PalmID® Software

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redrock Biometrics, a leading provider of palm-based biometrics for authentication and identification, announced it will wave its PalmID® license fee to businesses that are labeled as essential during this pandemic for one year or longer in order to help prevent spread the COVID-19. "We would like to play our part in helping our community in this fight," says Redrock biometrics co-founder Lenny Kontsevich.

Using a standard RGB camera and/or infrared camera, PalmID® captures palm prints and/or subdermal veins to produce a highly unique palm signature. Proprietary PalmID® algorithms match palm signatures for a wide range of palm positions, orientations, and illumination conditions. The SaaS component of PalmID® is capable to perform matching of a newly captured palm signature with tens of thousands of signatures stored in its database in a fraction of a second.

"COVID-19 quarantine made us acutely aware that touching devices represents a threat to our lives. People become touch-phobic and their faces are covered by masks, which creates a need for a touchless palm solution. With PalmID®, simply hold your hand in front of a reader," says Kontsevich.

Redrock Biometrics (www.redrockbiometrics.com) is a creator of PalmID® technology for matching palm images captured in visible and infrared spectra. The company is located in San Francisco.

