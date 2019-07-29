Redrock Biometrics Reaches a Milestone by Delivering Anti-Spoofing Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redrock Biometric's PalmID® Login solution passed Level 1 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) conformance testing by iBeta attaining a perfect PAD score.

Denver-based iBeta is nationally accredited by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) for Biometric Testing. In April 2018, iBeta's Scope of Accreditation was increased by NIST to include conformance testing to the ISO 30107-3 PAD standard. Due to its high reputation, iBeta became a primary destination for biometric providers in obtaining 3rd party validation for their technology.

Redrock Biometrics is the first company to pass Level 1 PAD conformance testing by iBeta for palmprint-based biometrics. Redrock's PalmID® relies on AI-powered analysis of palm images captured by a high-resolution camera with a LED light or flash. iBeta researchers conducted approximately 720 presentation attacks over 14 days using artifacts ranging from simple prints to 3D casts. None of these attacks were successful, yielding an overall Presentation Attack success rate of 0%.

"Biometrics is no longer constrained by dedicated scanners. Using existing cameras, biometric software now delivers high accuracy, low cost and fast deployment." – says Redrock Biometrics' CEO Dr. Hua Yang, – "However, anti-spoofing is hard to achieve without extra hardware. PalmID® solution is a game changer: our anti-spoofing technique is accurate, quick, and passive, thus delivering a much better user experience."

Redrock Biometrics is a San Francisco-based biometric provider. Its flagship product PalmID® is the first market-ready palm-based biometric authenticator that can operate across devices with cameras. The company operates in multiple verticals that include enterprise security, healthcare, banking and payments, automotive, and AR/VR.

