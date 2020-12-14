RedSail Technologies, LLC Buys PioneerRx® and Becomes the Largest Community-Focused Pharmacy Network in the Country

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSail Technologies, LLC has finalized the purchase of PioneerRx, LLC.

With the addition of PioneerRx, RedSail Technologies, LLC creates one of the largest pharmacy networks in the country, with more than 9,000 pharmacies using one of its pharmacy management platforms. PioneerRx, an innovator and leader in pharmacy software for independent pharmacy, joins other leading brands as part of the RedSail Technologies™ family – QS/1®, Integra®, and PowerLine® – and will be a key driver for RedSail's growth in the independent pharmacy space.

"We are resolute in our commitment to independent pharmacists. Independent pharmacists are a critical part of a community, and their success as active healthcare providers and business-owners is crucial to helping improve the health of these communities," said Kraig McEwen, CEO of RedSail Technologies, LLC. McEwen continued "PioneerRx is a true leader in this space, with more independent pharmacists choosing PioneerRx for their new system than any other brand. Having PioneerRx on our team will help us accelerate our mission of building one of the most clinically advanced and cost-competitive pharmacy networks in the country."

"PioneerRx is excited to join the RedSail Technologies family and continue our mission to 'save and revitalize independent pharmacy'. As part of RedSail Technologies, our efforts to revolutionize independent pharmacy will be accelerated through increased network scale and additional investment and we are thrilled about this," said Jeff Key, PioneerRx President and CEO.

Jeff Key and the PioneerRx leadership team will continue to lead the PioneerRx organization, with operations in Irving, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. RedSail Technologies, LLC remains headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina with operations in Anacortes, Washington.

Goldman Sachs served as the exclusive financial advisor to PioneerRx and assisted in structuring and negotiating the transaction on its behalf. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to PioneerRx. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to RedSail Technologies.

About RedSail Technologies

RedSail Technologies, LLC, offers innovative and comprehensive healthcare and governmental software solutions. It trailblazed the community and institutional pharmacy software markets more than 40 years ago and has competed in the governmental software arena for more than 50 years. RedSail's mission is to empower its customers to serve their communities by being unwavering in its adherence to RedSail's corporate values – Forward-Thinking, One Team, Relationships, Tempo and Experts. Learn more about RedSail Technologies at www.redsailtechnologies.com

About PioneerRx

PioneerRx is committed to saving and revitalizing independent pharmacy. With unmatched customer support and continuous updates, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software equips pharmacies to thrive in a clinical, patient-centered future. By implementing suggestions from users and paving the way for leading industry trends, they empower pharmacies for continued success and improved patient outcomes. See why PioneerRx is the most installed independent pharmacy software: Visit www.pioneerrx.com.

