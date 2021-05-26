RedSail Technologies™ Wins Progress Sitefinity 2021 Website of the Year Award in Portal Category

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSail Technologies, LLC, today announced it has been named a 2021 Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards winner in the Portal category. Since 2011, the Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards have recognized partners and customers for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to their customers and end users. This year's contest recognized customers and partners that adapted their site experience to meet a pandemic-induced business environment, requiring the holistic delivery of digital experiences across customer, prospect, partner, and employee engagement landscapes.

RedSail Technologies' mission is to elevate the role of independent pharmacy and the health of communities by building the most clinically advanced and financially sustainable network in the country. Its commitment to its customers and the vital roles they play in their communities is steadfast and continues to transcend environmental forces.

"Congratulations to RedSail Technologies on this incredible achievement," said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. "Not only does 2021 mark the awards' 10th anniversary, but it's also a year in which our customers and partners have had to quickly adapt their experiences to meet pandemic-related challenges that no one could have anticipated. It's inspiring to see how today's winners are transforming their industries, and in many cases bettering lives, using Progress technologies."

Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that empowers developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize, and scale personalized omnichannel user experiences. With Sitefinity, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging customer experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges, and enhance the customer journey. Progress Sitefinity is complemented by a portfolio of Progress solutions, from front-end UI to intelligent decisioning to data connectivity and more, to deliver seamless, integrated experiences across the business.

"I'm extremely proud of the RedSail team for their intense focus and the agility they demonstrated during the pandemic to get this critical work done for our customers. Partnering with Sitefinity on our new RedSail Hub portal enabled us to create a solution that delights our customers," said Bob Bates, RedSail Technologies executive vice president.

The 2021 Website of the Year Awards winners were evaluated across six categories of criteria – visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation, and significance – and selected through public voting with more than 5,600 votes cast. For more information, visit the "Website of the Year Awards" page.

About Progress

Progress provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure – leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

About RedSail Technologies

RedSail Technologies, LLC, features brands – PioneerRx®, Integra®, PowerLine®, QS/1®, and PUBLIQ® Software – that offer cutting-edge and comprehensive healthcare and governmental software solutions. With the largest independent pharmacy network in the country and the most installed pharmacy management system, RedSail Technologies™ is making patient care a competitive and profitable advantage once again. Its passion and advocacy for the independent, institutional pharmacy software markets spans over 40 years, and it has excelled in governmental software for 50 plus years, too. With targeted customer service and high-performing products, RedSail Technologies is helping its customers reimagine what's possible and plausible for their businesses and the diverse communities they serve.

