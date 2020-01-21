Redscan Awarded CREST SOC Accreditation

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redscan , the penetration testing, threat detection and response specialist, today announced that it has achieved accreditation from CREST for its Security Operations Centre (SOC). Only a small number of security providers have achieved this accreditation globally – underlining Redscan's commitment to delivering high-quality cyber security services.

CREST is an international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body in information security. Its SOC scheme involves a detailed application process and on-site inspections. For Redscan, this included a review of its state of the art, 24/7 Security Operations Centre in Nottingham, responsible for monitoring and protecting the company's growing client base, including subscribers to its ThreatDetect™ Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service.

CREST SOC accreditation demonstrates that Redscan has the right people, policies and technical controls in place to comprehensively meet customers' security needs. Among the areas assessed and verified as part of the inspection process included use of technology and intelligence to detect attacks, the ability of staff to investigate and analyse threats, data protection, operational resilience, and overall service performance.

Redscan has been a CREST member since 2016 and has also achieved accreditations for Penetration Testing and Cyber Incident Response. In 2019, the company's Chief Technology Officer, Mark Nicholls, received a Fellowship for his contribution to the Information Security Industry.

Mike Fenton, CEO Redscan:

"Detecting and responding to cyber threats continues to place a huge strain on the security resources of organisations worldwide. It is already a critical issue today, and the challenge is only growing. We are focused on delivering the outcomes clients need to quickly level up their security capabilities, and we consider our team to be among the very best at monitoring and responding to real-world threats. The CREST SOC accreditation affirms this, and our commitment to building a world-class security operation."

Ian Glover, President of CREST:

"Organisations selecting a managed SOC service need to be able to trust that they are making the right choice of partner. By confirming the quality of a provider's security capabilities, CREST's SOC accreditation provides confidence that best practice is being achieved. From our detailed assessment of Redscan's facilities, services, people, processes and technology, the CREST accreditation demonstrates that the company meets the highest standards for running an effective SOC service."

About CREST

CREST is a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations providing technical security services and professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence and security operations centre (SOC) services.

CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast changing technical security environments the certification process is repeated every three years.

About Redscan

Redscan is an award-winning provider of managed security services, specialising in threat detection and integrated response.

Possessing a deep knowledge of offensive security, Redscan's experts are among the most qualified in the industry, working as an extension of clients' in-house resources to expose and address vulnerabilities plus swiftly identify and shut down breaches. Services offered include accredited Penetration Testing, Red Teaming and Managed Detection & Response.

By understanding how attackers operate, leveraging cutting-edge threat intelligence, and offering highly acclaimed customer service, Redscan's cyber security professionals can be trusted to provide the insight and support needed to successfully mitigate information security risk and achieve compliance standards.

Media contacts

Mike Marquiss

mike@decodedcomms.com



SOURCE Redscan