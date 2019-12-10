Redscan CTO Awarded CREST Fellowship

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redscan, the managed threat detection, incident response and penetration testing specialist, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Mark Nicholls, has been awarded a Fellowship from CREST. CREST is an international not-for-profit accreditation and certification body in information security and its annual Fellowship Awards recognise individuals that have made a significant contribution to the industry.

2019's CREST Fellowships were awarded in London recently, with Mark being recognised for an outstanding level of commitment to the profession and achieving the highest level of excellence in CREST examinations. He is now able to use the CREST Fellowship title FCREST in personal and business activities.

On receiving the lifelong honour, Mark said: "With growing demand for security professionals, it's vital that people setting out in the industry get the support they need to fulfil their potential. Receiving a fellowship is a huge honour and I'm really grateful to CREST, both for the award and providing a clear training pathway."

CREST President Ian Glover explained why Mark was invited to join the Fellowship: "A CREST Fellowship is the most prestigious award given to recognise an individual's achievements. It is our way of acknowledging the efforts of people that have contributed most to the professionalism and advancement of information security, an industry that is undoubtedly becoming more challenging to work in. Mark's achievements are an example to others and he is fully deserving of recognition."

Mike Fenton, Redscan CEO, also commented on the news: "To keep up with the latest cyber threats, organisations need to ensure they foster the best security talent. I congratulate Mark for an outstanding achievement. He is a credit to his profession."

About CREST

CREST is a not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internationally recognised accreditations for organisations providing technical security services and professional level certifications for individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence and security operations centre (SOC) services. CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast changing technical security environments the certification process is repeated every three years.

About Redscan

Redscan is an award-winning provider of managed security services, specialising in threat detection and integrated response.

Possessing a deep knowledge of offensive security, Redscan's experts are among the most qualified in the industry, working as an extension of clients' in-house resources to expose and address vulnerabilities plus swiftly identify and shut down breaches. Services offered include CREST accredited Penetration Testing, Red Teaming and Managed Detection & Response.

By understanding how attackers operate, leveraging cutting-edge threat intelligence, and offering highly acclaimed customer service, Redscan's cyber security professionals can be trusted to provide the insight and support needed to successfully mitigate information security risk and achieve compliance standards.

About Mark Nicholls

Mark Nicholls has been working in the cyber security industry for over 11 years and in this time has quickly established himself as a leading information security professional within the UK security market.

As Chief Technology Officer at Redscan, he is responsible for driving continuous improvements to the company's threat detection, incident response and security assessment capabilities.

After graduating from Royal Holloway, University of London, with an MSc in Information Security, Mark entered the profession as a Security Consultant, conducting risk assessments for organisations within civil government. A desire to specialise in cyberoffensive security led him to pursue a career in penetration testing, an area where he has achieved CCT App, CCT Inf, CCSAM and CCSAS certifications, and led CBEST engagements across the financial services sector.

SOURCE Redscan