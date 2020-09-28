Redscan services on G-Cloud 12, helping secure public sector against cyber attacks

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redscan, the Managed Detection and Response and Penetration Testing specialist, today announced the availability of its services on G-Cloud 12 – the latest iteration of the UK Government's cloud procurement platform.

The Redscan services listed are ThreatDetect™– Managed Detection and Response as well as CREST-accredited Penetration Testing and IT Health Checks. These services are designed to enable organisations to reliably secure their infrastructure and assets as well as rapidly detect and respond to threats.

Ever-increasing attacks on providers of critical services mean that cyber security is of huge concern across the public sector. An increase in remote working has only increased overall risk and complexity – a challenge that Redscan's security experts, technology and threat intelligence are proven to help organisations address.

"Events over the last six months only remind us of the value of the public sector and the importance of ensuring that organisations within it have access to the support they need to defend against the threats they face daily," said Mark Nicholls, Redscan CTO.

"By making our services available via G-Cloud 12, we aim to ensure security and IT teams can easily call upon additional expertise to protect cloud workloads and users, plus detect and respond to attacks before they cause damage.

"Our offensive security expertise, cloud-native technology, and experience of working with organisations across the public and private sectors means we are a security partner that can be trusted to keep pace and deliver security outcomes that matter."

ThreatDetect™ Managed Detection and Response (Category – cloud hosting)

ThreatDetect™ is an outcome-focused MDR service that supplies the support, insight and automated actions organisations need to rapidly detect and respond to current and emerging cyber threats across networks, endpoints and cloud environments – 24/7/365.

Integrating experienced cyber security operations centre experts, a cloud-native technology stack and real-time curated cyberoffensive intelligence from internal and external sources, ThreatDetect operates as an extension of clients' in-house teams to expand threat visibility and coverage plus contain, disrupt and eliminate threats at the earliest stages of attack.

Redscan is a recognised as a Representative Vendor in Gartner, Inc.'s 2020 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services [1] and ThreatDetect is described as the 'one to choose in the UK' by Bloor Research [2]. On average, customers rate the service over 9/10 for overall satisfaction [3].

CREST Penetration Testing and IT Health Checks (Category – cloud support)

CREST Penetration Testing and IT Health Checks helps organisations to identify and address deep-lying security vulnerabilities across networks, systems and applications. Redscan's team of security consultants are experienced at conducting all aspects of testing, including those required to be completed for compliance with the PCIS DSS and ISO 27001. Internal and external testing of services within the Public Services Network (PSN), a requirement of IT Health Checks (ITHC), is also offered.

In 2020, Redscan received an award for 'Best Penetration Testing Service' at the Teiss Awards 2020.

[1] Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, John Collins, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, 26 August 2020

[2] Bloor Research MDR Market Guide, Fran Howarth, March 2020

[3] Redscan Customer Survey 2019

About Redscan

Redscan is an award-winning provider of managed security services, specialising in Managed Detection and Response, Penetration Testing and Red Teaming.

Possessing a deep knowledge of offensive security, Redscan's experts are among the most qualified in the industry, working as an extension of clients' in-house resources to expose and address vulnerabilities plus swiftly identify, contain and shut down breaches.

By understanding how attackers operate and leveraging cutting-edge tools and threat intelligence, Redscan's cyber security professionals can be trusted to provide the insight and support needed to successfully mitigate information security risk and achieve compliance standards.

SOURCE Redscan