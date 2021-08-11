Redstone Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL List for 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics (redstonelogistics.com) announced today that it has been recognized as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

The team of logistics professionals at RedStone use their proprietary approach to uncover opportunities for process automation, system enhancements, and rate leverage to create supply chain solutions that improve on-time performance and customer satisfaction while lowering overall supply chain costs.

"Outsourcing supply chain, logistics, and transportation solutions to a trusted partner was never more important than during the past year's business disruption," commented Felecia Stratton, Inbound Logistics editor. "RedStone Logistics has been selected as one of the 2021 Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Providers who help businesses improve service, manage costs, and hone supply chains execution."

"We are honored to be included in the Inbound Top 100 list for 2021," said RedStone President Jim Ritchie. "Our approach to develop customized solutions for the most challenging situations has allowed us to improve performance for our clients even during the global pandemic."

About RedStone Logistics

RedStone is a unique, third-party logistics company specializing in improving supply chain effectiveness. Founded by veteran logistics industry professionals with experience in managing large and complex supply chains around the globe, RedStone focuses on process automation and driving efficiency across the entire supply chain. The result is increased customer satisfaction and lower supply chain costs. More information is available at redstonelogistics.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

