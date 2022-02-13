REDU Announces Opening of First Interactive Retail Showroom in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REDU, Brooklyn's innovative zero-waste luxury furniture company, has announced the opening of their first interactive retail showroom on the Upper East Side in Manhattan.



REDU is a sustainable furniture and design company that rescues discarded construction materials from local manufacturers and builders before they go to New York City's at-capacity landfills. The company, a minority and woman-owned business, reimagines and hand-craft these materials into unique pieces of utility and style all while creating a solution for the global economic crisis by maximizing their local supply chain.



The new interactive showroom accompanies a brand-new sustainable furniture line, and combines the elements of a traditional showroom with an interactive studio. REDU has brought a piece of their Red Hook studio to the Upper East Side to invite guests to participate with live transformations in the "workshop" where they can engage in the design process; with fabrication, finishes and upholstery.



"It's really incredible what we do here," says Amber Lasciak, REDU's founder. "You have to see the transformations for yourself. According to Lasciak, over half of NYC's waste is dry-construction "waste." "We have rescued approximately 28 million pounds of materials since our inception, which has saved the city an incredible amount of money."



REDU is kicking off the opening of their new store with "Re B(earth)", an interactive show Inspired by the phenomena of the 'near death experience'. Lasciak likens the 'NDE' survivor stories to the journey of discarded materials that REDU rescues from landfill, imbued with a new life. REDU challenges guests to see 'trash' through this transformative new lens.



REDU officially opens their doors to the public on February 16th at 6PM, and will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 12PM - 7PM. REDU's headquarters is located in Red Hook, Brooklyn and can be visited by appointment. REDU would like to thank Chashama for their generosity in providing our space.



