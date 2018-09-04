Reduce Christmas Stress With Hygge and Scentsy's Warm Hugs
MERIDIAN, Idaho, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're lounging by the fire, snuggled up in a blanket, sipping hot cocoa and thinking to yourself, "Now, this is the life," then you've discovered hygge (HOO-ga), the Danish idea of coziness.
And what better time to embrace hygge than the holidays? Here are three easy ways to turn down the stress and turn up the cozy.
1. Fill your home with holiday scents — no baking required.
Try out these heavenly scents from Scentsy's exquisitely fragranced Hygge Wax Collection:
Calming Woods – Vanilla bean, creamy sandalwood and rich cedarwood.
Cozy Kitchen – A blissful batch of warm oats with brown sugar and spicy cinnamon.
Quiet Clementine – Sweet orange, vanilla orchid and sandalwood.
Toasty Cabin – Bergamot zest, black pepper, wild fern and acacia wood.
Woolly Slippers – Slide into a sweet-and-cozy cloud of sugared lavender, marshmallow and vanilla.
The Hygge Wax Collection comes in a giftable purple stocking priced at $24.
2. Simplify your decorating.
Talk about a win-win: This home décor makes decorating a snap and fills your home with sumptuous scents.
Merry Mug Warmer will help you deck your halls with the jolliest mug this side of the North Pole priced at $30. Or celebrate the jingle that makes every heart skip a beat with Sleigh Bell Warmer priced at $35.
3. Streamline your shopping.
The hardest part of the holidays is finding the perfect gifts. To the rescue: Scentsy's Classic Curve Warmer in gray, navy or white. This special gift bundle comes with these three FREE Scentsy Bar fragrances: Black Raspberry Vanilla, Luna and Vanilla Bean Buttercream. Buy a bundle and save a bundle priced at $30.
And who wouldn't love a cuddly, cool companion like Olaf? He comes with an Olaf: Warm Hugs Scent Pak (think snow-covered woods and warm vanilla with a surge of cool mint). Take Olaf home for $35.
You'll find plenty more hygge-inspired ideas to cozy-up your holidays here.
