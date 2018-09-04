Reduce Christmas Stress With Hygge and Scentsy's Warm Hugs

1. Fill your home with holiday scents — no baking required.

Try out these heavenly scents from Scentsy's exquisitely fragranced Hygge Wax Collection:

Calming Woods – Vanilla bean, creamy sandalwood and rich cedarwood.

Cozy Kitchen – A blissful batch of warm oats with brown sugar and spicy cinnamon.

Quiet Clementine – Sweet orange, vanilla orchid and sandalwood.

Toasty Cabin – Bergamot zest, black pepper, wild fern and acacia wood.

Woolly Slippers – Slide into a sweet-and-cozy cloud of sugared lavender, marshmallow and vanilla.



The Hygge Wax Collection comes in a giftable purple stocking priced at $24.

2. Simplify your decorating.

Talk about a win-win: This home décor makes decorating a snap and fills your home with sumptuous scents.

Merry Mug Warmer will help you deck your halls with the jolliest mug this side of the North Pole priced at $30. Or celebrate the jingle that makes every heart skip a beat with Sleigh Bell Warmer priced at $35.

3. Streamline your shopping.

The hardest part of the holidays is finding the perfect gifts. To the rescue: Scentsy's Classic Curve Warmer in gray, navy or white. This special gift bundle comes with these three FREE Scentsy Bar fragrances: Black Raspberry Vanilla, Luna and Vanilla Bean Buttercream. Buy a bundle and save a bundle priced at $30.

And who wouldn't love a cuddly, cool companion like Olaf? He comes with an Olaf: Warm Hugs Scent Pak (think snow-covered woods and warm vanilla with a surge of cool mint). Take Olaf home for $35.

You'll find plenty more hygge-inspired ideas to cozy-up your holidays here.

Lonni Leavitt-Barker

C: (208) 995-7706

O: (208) 286-3972

llbarker@scentsy.com

About Scentsy

Scentsy, Inc. (www.scentsy.com) features safe, fragrant alternatives to traditional wicked candles, on-the-go fragrances, laundry care, inventive cleaning solutions and luxurious personal care products for women, men and kids. Scentsy products are sold through a network of Independent Consultants running home-based businesses throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

SOURCE Scentsy, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.scentsy.com

