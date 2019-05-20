Reduxio Debuts Focus on Container-Native for Kubernetes and Clouds

BARCELONA, Spain and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reduxio announced the start of customer evaluations of their container-native cloud storage and data management platform with its breakthrough microservices architecture that provides enterprises deploying stateful container applications never-before-available capability and flexibility for Kubernetes-based private, hybrid, and multi-cloud infrastructure.

To meet the growing demand for robust cloud-native enterprise cloud solutions, Reduxio's Magellan platform will be generally available in the fall of 2019. The Magellan Cloud Data Platform combines new patent-pending IP for data mobility that allows enterprises to unify multiple infrastructure islands into a single data cloud for applications with proven data management capabilities in a microservices-based platform. Magellan will help organizations overcome limitations in data and application portability and mobility to fully realize the benefits of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, while delivering incredible flexibility and extensibility to accelerate application modernization and digital transformation. Reduxio is supported by leading investors including Intel Capital, JVP and C5 Capital.

"Cloud storage will be a $97 billion market1 worldwide in just three years, driven in large part by the shift to cloud-native applications, but deployments are still far too burdened by the technologies of the past," said Ori Bendori, CEO of Reduxio. "Reduxio is delivering the next generation of storage today, combining container-native storage with instant data and application mobility that allows instant access and movement whether on-prem, in the cloud, or across clouds. The Reduxio Magellan platform helps simplify the data center of the future, driving down costs and eliminating lock-in."

The continuing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud IT strategies is being accelerated by the deployment of containers. Gartner estimates that "By 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized workloads in production, which is a significant increase from fewer than 30% today." (Gartner, Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production, Arun Chandrasekaran, February 25, 2019). Cloud-native applications like Redis, Cassandra and MongoDB, data processing applications like Apache Hadoop and Spark, adoption of continuous deployment/continuous integration (CI/CD) methodologies and the shift to GPU computing for AI/ML workloads are further driving growth of the container-native storage market. Today, however, many of these containerized applications are being run on storage systems originally created for on-premise workloads and retrofitted to support containers and clouds, resulting in a siloed and inflexible infrastructure.

As a container-native, software-only solution built on a microservices architecture, Reduxio Magellan can deliver the portability and scalability cloud-native applications require, eliminating expensive and inefficient infrastructure that obviates the very portability advantage that drove teams to adopt containers.

"With organizations adopting container and cloud technologies for their workloads, there's tremendous room for growth for cloud-native platform technologies," said Intel Capital Managing Director Yair Shoham. "Reduxio is addressing the explosion in data storage and processing systems required to analyze, store and share large amounts of data with its microservices-based cloud data platform, at a time when IT teams are seeking the utmost in efficiency and performance."

Reduxio is working with select customers and partners as part of its early-access evaluation program, engaging organizations that are looking to use Kubernetes and stateful containers in production and develop innovative ways to deploy modernized applications in hybrid or multi-cloud environments. Reduxio is also partnering with select Cloud Service Providers to improve the efficiency and economics of their infrastructure and enable them to expand their service offerings.

"We're watching cloud-native developments with great interest because they represent one of the next major transitions in IT technology, and what Reduxio is doing aligns fully with that," said Yaki Zano, CIO and COO at Israel Discount Bank.

As part of its strategy to enable the cloud-native ecosystem, Reduxio has joined the Linux Foundation and Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Cloud Native Storage is an evolving and innovative space and is essential to the successful deployment of stateful applications on containers," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of CNCF. "We are thrilled Reduxio has joined the Foundation and we look forward to their contributions."

With its unique capabilities to accelerate data access for GPUs in AI/ML workloads, Reduxio also has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, a virtual accelerator program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences. Inception members get a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.

Reduxio will showcase its cloud data platform starting today at KubeCon-Barcelona 2019 , May 20-23, at booth SE51. The company also will be presenting at the co-located Cloud-Native Storage Day sponsored by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, today, May 20.

For more information on Reduxio and Magellan, visit www.reduxio.com .

About Reduxio:

Since 2012 Reduxio has redefined data management and data protection, and the company has evolved its mission to deliver the first microservices-based container-native storage and data platform for stateful applications. Reduxio's cloud data platform for Kubernetes pairs high performance software-defined container-native storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. Reduxio is backed by Intel Capital, C5 Capital Cloud Partners and Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP).

