RedWave Introduces Superior ProtectIR Technology Developed to Help Hazmat Responders Identify Solid and Liquid Threats

DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland security company RedWave Technology today announced the launch of "ProtectIR," the newest and most advanced emergency response tool for the identification of unknown solid or liquid materials.

The ProtectIR can identify more than 22,000 solid and liquid compounds. Emergency response and personal need to chemically identify hazardous materials in order to understand the threat and mitigate the effects when they are intentionally and accidentally released. The ProtectIR identifies most harmful toxic industrial compounds (TICs), chemical warfare agents (CWAs), explosives, narcotics, petroleum products, corrosives and even consumer products.

"Our emergency response customers never know what threats they will come up against in their communities," said Jon Frattaroli, CEO of RedWave Technology. "This is why we put so much effort into R&D—to give our customers the most advanced technology capable of identifying the widest array of threats."

The core technology behind the ProtectIR is Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, which has been used for more than 20 years in homeland security applications. The size of the onboard threat library, coupled with the newest, most advanced data analytics and ground-breaking algorithms, enable ProtectIR to identify even complex mixtures with a high degree of confidence.

RedWave's Director of Product Development, John Seelenbinder, explained, "The ProtectIR can identify nearly twice as many chemical threats than comparable FTIR based products. Results are immediately available on the device and on connected mobile devices using Redwave's cloud-based TeamLeader app. This advanced technology allows for remote viewing and advanced analysis by senior team members outside of the hot zone in near real time."

The ProtectIR is the newest product in RedWave Technology's suite of chemical identification tools, including the ThreatID, which can identify thousands of gas, powder, and liquid threats all in one device, and the XplorIR, a ruggedized, handheld identifier that can identify over 5,500 gases and vapors.

About RedWave Technology

RedWave Technology is a Homeland Security company with a dedicated mission to protect the United States. RedWave Technology develops technology utilized as America's first line of defense. The industry leader is proud to lead the industry and continues to develop new products to keep the world safe. Over the past few years, emergency responders reported that there is an urgent, renewed need for enhanced analyzer technology and highly responsive technical support.

RedWave Technology's products are used every day by civilian, government, and military chemical threat emergency responders. It was at the forefront of developing portable and hand-held FTIR spectroscopic analyzers for chemical threat detection.

For more information about the ProtectIR, visit redwavetech.com/protectir/

