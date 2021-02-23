Redwire Acquires Deployable Space Systems (DSS), a Leading Supplier of Space Mission-Enabling Deployable Solar Arrays, Structures and Mechanisms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire, a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has acquired Deployable Space Systems, Inc. (DSS), a leading supplier of mission-enabling deployable solar arrays, structures and mechanisms for space applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"DSS has an unmatched reputation for innovative deployable space technologies and infrastructure, and that is a perfect fit for Redwire's technology portfolio," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire. "These new capabilities will expand our set of space infrastructure solutions and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"Redwire has the vision, resources, reputation and relationships to take DSS to the next level, and we're excited to join the team at this critical stage of our company growth," said DSS President and Co-founder Brian Spence. "As a part of Redwire, we will be able to better serve our customers and scale our capabilities to support demand, while maintaining our innovative culture and strong commitment to provide the highest value for our customers."

"While DSS has contracts with the largest leaders in aerospace today, Redwire will provide us with the size and breadth of services needed to secure even more competitive projects in the industry," said DSS Vice President and Co-founder Steve White.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Goleta, California, DSS is the leading developer and provider of satellite mechanisms, deployable structures and booms and deployable solar array systems to the global space market. The company's key products include deployable solar array systems, deployable structural and mechanical systems and supporting subsystems. This includes the award-winning and patented Roll-Out Solar Array, which NASA will use to upgrade the International Space Station's solar arrays later this year. In collaboration with its customers, DSS designs, analyzes, builds, tests and delivers state-of-the-art deployable technologies and innovative products that are being implemented in Department of Defense, NASA and commercial programs.

DSS marks Redwire's seventh acquisition. Redwire has amassed an innovative portfolio of space infrastructure capabilities through the strategic acquisitions of Adcole Space, Deep Space Systems, Made In Space, Roccor, LoadPath and Oakman Aerospace. Redwire was formed in June 2020 by AE Industrial Partners, LP (AEI), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense, Space & Government Services, Power Generation and Specialty Industrial markets.

"Redwire and AEI have been focused on identifying innovative companies that are critical to enabling sustainable space infrastructure, and DSS's dominance in innovative deployable solar arrays and structures is a valuable addition to Redwire's technology portfolio," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "We are pleased to see Redwire's strategic growth as the industry leader for space infrastructure."

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to Redwire. Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney, LLP was the legal advisor to DSS.

About Redwire

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

About Deployable Space Systems

Deployable Space Systems (DSS) is a leading provider of satellite mechanisms, deployable structures and booms, and deployable solar array systems to the global space market. DSS's product portfolio includes the award-winning and patented ROSA (Roll-Out Solar Array), Integrated Modular Blanket Assembly; Aladdin, Rigid-Panel and Functional Advanced Concentrator Technology solar array technologies; a multitude of elastically and articulated deployable structures and booms, open-lattice booms, telescopic booms; and a variety of mission-enabling mechanisms for space applications. Founded in 2008, DSS is headquartered in Goleta, California. For more information, visit www.dss-space.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense, Space & Government Services, Power Generation and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

