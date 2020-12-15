Redwire Acquires LoadPath, a Leading Developer of Payload Adapters for the Space Industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire, a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has acquired LoadPath, a leading developer of payload adapters, deployable structures, and thermal products for the space industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"LoadPath brings market-leading capabilities to augment Redwire's space infrastructure portfolio and broaden our range of technology products and services to support our customers' missions," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire. "We are excited to work with Adam and Greg and the LoadPath team to leverage their impressive technology flight heritage and advance their capabilities as a part of Redwire."

"Joining Redwire creates new opportunities for us to build on our success while integrating our industry-leading capabilities into ambitious space infrastructure missions that will intersect a broad range of customers," said Adam Biskner, co-founder of LoadPath.

"We are excited to join Redwire, which will enable us to grow faster and employ resources, that weren't previously available, to increase our technology portfolio," said Greg Sanford, co-founder of LoadPath.

Mr. Biskner and Mr. Sanford will continue as part of the Redwire team

Founded in 2009, LoadPath specializes in the development and delivery of advanced engineered products and services for launch vehicles and satellite manufacturing. The company's capabilities include multi-payload launch adapters, structural testing, deployable space structures, spacecraft thermal management components, and thermal analysis. LoadPath's technology has supported more than 20 spaceflight missions with government customers such as NASA and the Department of Defense, and commercial customers. Based in New Mexico, LoadPath is a trusted technology developer with more than 200 flight articles delivered.

LoadPath marks the fifth acquisition by Redwire this year. Redwire was formed in June 2020 following the strategic acquisition of Deep Space Systems and Adcole Space by AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. Redwire subsequently acquired Made In Space, a leader in on-orbit space manufacturing technology, in June, and Roccor, a premier manufacturer of deployable space structures, in October.

"We're thrilled to support the ongoing growth of Redwire, as it continues on its course to become the leader in mission critical solutions for the space industry," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AE Industrial Partners. "LoadPath brings new technologies to the organization, allowing Redwire to better serve its customers."

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP served as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as the legal advisor to Redwire. Butler Snow was the legal advisor and Pulakos CPAs served as the financial advisor to LoadPath.

About Redwire

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

About LoadPath

LoadPath specializes in the development and delivery of aerospace structures, mechanisms, and thermal control solutions. The company performs design, analysis, testing, and fabrication to advanced technologies through the complete concept-to-flight development cycle. Specific product and services include multiple payload adapters, deployable structures and booms, thermal management technology, spacecraft mechanisms, CubeSat components and launch accommodations, Veritrek, ground support equipment, and testing services. For more information, please visit www.loadpath.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government Services, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Media Contacts:

For Redwire:

For AE Industrial Partners:

