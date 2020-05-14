Redwood Green Corp. Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DENVER, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Green Corp. (OTC:RDGC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, highlighted by $1.6 million sales at its Good Meds operating unit, pursuant to the transaction in which Redwood Green acquired certain assets of Critical Mass Industries in the third quarter of 2019 (see tables below). The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available on its website and at sec.gov.

For a detailed discussion of all risk factors please refer to the various regulatory disclosures made by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the most recent forms 10-Q and 10-K, also available on the Company website and at sec.gov.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenues on a consolidated basis were $1,593,790 with Gross Profit of $(217,970) .

Good Meds sales were $1,581,890 , 67% of which consisted of sales to our medical retail customers with the remainder being sold through wholesale channels, both medical and recreational. Good Meds reported Gross Profit of $203,713 . There were no revenues in the comparable quarter of 2019.

, 67% of which consisted of sales to our medical retail customers with the remainder being sold through wholesale channels, both medical and recreational. Good Meds reported Gross Profit of . There were no revenues in the comparable quarter of 2019. The remaining revenues were initial sales of CBD isolate through our General Extract unit, which had negative Gross Profit as a result of a non-cash inventory adjustment relating to the carrying values of CBD isolate.

Net loss from continuing operations of $3.6 million , which included cash used in operations of $1.6 million and significant non-cash items relating to stock compensation and the above-noted inventory adjustment.

Management Commentary – Overview

Mr. Michael Saxon, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We accomplished a lot in the first quarter of 2020. After I was appointed CEO in late February, we focused on developing a significant revision to our corporate strategy with the help of a top-three global consulting firm and continued to develop our board and management team. I'm pleased with our progress on all of these fronts." (See Executive Team Appointments and Board Appointment)

Portfolio Company Commentary

Good Meds

Mr. Saxon continued, "Good Meds was able to maintain vigorous operations during the shelter-in-place restrictions resulting from COVID-19 by offering its medical customers curbside pickup along with limited in-store purchasing. While we think it is reasonable to conclude that COVID-19 was a net headwind as March progressed, the results for the quarter were slightly above the company's experience last year. Since my arrival, we have also done a strategy review of Good Meds plans, which we shared during our Investor Day Webinar on April 21st. We have put new management in place and have begun to execute on seeing those plans through. We look forward to sharing our progress in the coming quarters."

General Extract

"We had minimal sales of these products in the first quarter, and we are now in the process of selling off this inventory. As mentioned in the Investor Day Webinar, this will not be a business we will continue to invest in for the reasons stated," said Mr. Saxon.

Outlook for 2020

Mr. Saxon continued, "As we outlined on Investor Day, we believe our buy-and-build acquisition strategy is the fastest and most effective way to build a company with national scale. Our rigorous analysis identified three end markets on which we are initially focused – athletic recovery, women's wellness and personal care. We believe those markets offer significant opportunity for growth."

Information on Redwood Green's April 21st Investor Day

For those unable to listen to the live presentation of Redwood Green's Investor Day, an audio replay of the presentation along with investor materials are available via the "Corporate Presentations" section of the Company's website at redwoodgreencorp.com/investors.

About Redwood Green

Redwood Green seeks to become the leading cannabinoid CPG company with national scale. Our mission is to provide consumers with high-quality, safe and effective cannabinoid products, initially focused on consumer needs in athletic recovery, women's wellness and personal care. The Redwood Green family of companies started with the acquisition of Good Meds assets in 2019. Redwood Green maintains the highest of governance standards and is publicly traded on OTC Markets under the trading symbol RDGC. For additional information about Redwood Green Corp., visit https://redwoodgreencorp.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risk factors identified in the Company's SEC filings, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment affecting the sale and use of cannabis or hemp products, demand for the Company's products, internal funding and the financial condition of the Company, product roll-out, competition, our dependence upon our commercial partners, and other commercial matters involving the Company, its products and the markets in which the Company operates as well as general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Marijuana, as defined in the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, remains a Schedule I drug under the respective act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the U.S. may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Please carefully review the Company's SEC filings with respect to related risk factors.

REDWOOD GREEN CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months

Ended

March 31,





2020



2019















Net sales

$ 1,593,790



$ -

Cost of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation of $67,317 and provision for inventory loss of $400,787



1,811,760





-

Gross loss



(217,970)





-



















Operating expenses:















Personnel costs



814,276





-

Sales and marketing



212,761





-

General and administrative



1,649,816





47,623

Legal and professional fees



692,049





-

Amortization expense



8,967





-

Total operating expenses



3,377,869





47,623

Loss from operations



(3,595,839)





(47,623)



















Other income (expenses):















Interest expense



(1,470)





-

Loss on foreign exchange



-





(446)

Total other expenses



(1,470)





(446)

Net loss from continuing operations



(3,597,309)





(48,069)

Net loss from discontinued operations



-





(23,269)

Net loss

$ (3,597,309)



$ (71,338)



















Comprehensive loss from discontinued operations

$ -



$ 454

Comprehensive loss

$ (3,597,309)



$ (70,884)



















Net loss per common share:















Loss from continuing operations - basic and diluted

$ (0.03)



$ (0.00)



















Loss from discontinued operations - basic and diluted

$ -



$ (0.00)



















Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.03)



$ (0.00)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted



106,679,620





76,400,016



REDWOOD GREEN CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





March 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

(Revised)

ASSETS











Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,606,812



$ 3,473,770

Accounts receivable, net



170,565





113,599

Prepaid expenses



313,140





112,143

Inventory, net



1,147,504





1,108,633

Assets held for sale, current



-





7,134

Total current assets



3,238,021





4,815,279



















Property and equipment, net



2,351,836





2,152,626

Goodwill



4,663,514





4,663,514

Intangible assets, net



2,860,280





2,869,247

Security deposits



15,608





15,608

Right of use asset, net



1,137,963





1,243,732

Total assets

$ 14,267,222



$ 15,760,006



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 1,995,644



$ 1,092,236

Taxes payable



22,628





24,865

Notes payable, related parties



307,450





307,450

Right of use liability, current portion



497,818





471,656

Total current liabilities



2,823,540





1,896,207

Deferred tax liability



-





4,691

Right of use liability



640,145





772,076

Total liabilities



3,463,685





2,672,974



















Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 107,992,257 and 106,216,708 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



107,992





106,216

Additional paid-in capital



18,206,141





16,894,103

Accumulated deficit



(7,510,596)





(3,913,287)

Total shareholders' equity



10,803,537





13,087,032

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 14,267,222



$ 15,760,006



REDWOOD GREEN CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months

Ended

March 31,





2020



2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss

$ (3,597,309)



$ (71,338)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation - cost of goods sold



67,317





-

Depreciation and amortization expense



8,967





368

Provision for inventory loss



400,787





-

Stock-based compensation expense



1,313,814





-

Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(56,966)





-

Prepaid expenses



(200,997)





-

Inventory, net



(439,658)





-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



898,717





818

Asset held for sale



7,134





-

Taxes payable



(2,237)





-

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(1,600,431)





(70,152)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



-





(4,483)

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,600,431)





(74,635)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchase of property and equipment



(266,527)





-

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(266,527)





-

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(266,527)





-



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds of notes payable, related parties



-





178

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



-





178

Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations



-





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



-





178



















Net decrease in cash from continuing operations



(1,866,958)





(69,974)

Net decrease in cash from discontinued operations



-





(4,483)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



-





106

Cash at beginning of period



3,473,770





207,313

Cash at end of period

$ 1,606,812



$ 132,962



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest

$ 2,297



$ -

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:















Common stock issued pursuant to vesting of restricted stock units

$ 390,060



$ -



SOURCE Redwood Green Corp.

Related Links

redwoodgreencorp.com

