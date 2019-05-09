Redwood Logistics Acquires Eminent Global Logistics

CHICAGO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Logistics ("Redwood"), a strategically-integrated North American logistics company based in Chicago, Illinois, announced today that it acquired Eminent Global Logistics ("Eminent"). The addition of Eminent, a provider of transportation management systems ("TMS") implementation and integration services, bolsters Redwood's current technology integration and consulting services platform through broader system expertise. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Eminent, which was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, is a leading consultant and integrator for Oracle Transportation Management ("OTM"), Global Trade Management ("GTM"), and Oracle Warehouse Management ("Logfire"). Eminent complements Redwood's existing knowledge services team, which was named MercuryGate TMS "Integrator of the Year" for 2018 and 2017. Additionally, Eminent's rapid suite of products for OTM and GTM implementations complements RedwoodConnect, Redwood's own connectivity platform for easier implementation of both TMS offerings. These proprietary tools, when combined with Redwood's (i) deep understanding of the freight markets, (ii) analytics capabilities, and (iii) broad suite of services that help customers move their freight, make Redwood a leader in transportation technology. Eminent's clients stand to benefit from the full logistics suite now available through Redwood.

"Shippers make a substantial investment in a TMS and they need help generating the best possible return on that investment," said Mark Yeager, CEO of Redwood. "We have had great success helping customers optimize MercuryGate, and now we are in a position to do the same for customers of OTM. The acquisition of Eminent improves our position as subject matter experts for two of the most sophisticated tools in the industry and solidifies our position as a true partner with our clients."

"Eminent's people, deep expertise, and success in implementation drew us to their company," Yeager added. "There's also a natural alignment with our current offering. Redwood can now offer an even broader technology solution set to customers of varying sizes, complexities, and business models."

Kathy Moore, CEO of Eminent added, "We are excited to join the Redwood team. The combination of RedwoodConnect, rapidOTM, and our team of over 70 tech-enabled specialists and multiple TMS and transportation platforms differentiates us in the marketplace as innovation leaders."

Joost Thesseling, Managing Director at CI Capital, said, "The acquisition of Eminent marks another step towards building Redwood into one of the largest, strategically integrated and technologically innovative logistics providers in North America. We look forward to continuing to support the company in its acquisition strategy."

ABOUT REDWOOD LOGISTICS

Chicago-based Redwood Logistics is a next generation, strategically integrated logistics provider that believes every company's needs are unique. For more than 15 years, the company has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight, and sharing its knowledge across North America. Redwood Logistics is focused on making its customers more successful in their end markets by applying talented and motivated people, proven processes and cutting-edge technologies to optimize their supply chain management efforts. For more information, please visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 320 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

