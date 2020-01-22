Redwood Logistics and Transflo Partner to Streamline Digital Freight Brokerage Operations and Expand Ecosystem of Digital Connectivity

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company, and Transflo, a leading mobile, telematics and business process automation provider to the transportation industry, today announced a strategic partnership. The companies will integrate Redwood's Digital Transportation Management Platform with Transflo's all-in-one mobile and cloud-based transportation software technology for Brokers and 3PL's, Transflo Velocity +. The partnership will help both companies realize an exponential network effect as Transflo carriers are provided access to hundreds of thousands of shipments that Redwood moves on an annual basis.

"We are very excited about partnering with a progressive company like Redwood Logistics to leverage their technology with our digital footprint in transportation to accelerate the delivery of services and drive significant efficiencies to our mutual customers," said Frank Adelman, President and CEO of Transflo. "We are extremely comfortable at how well our visions align and look forward to multiple opportunities in the near future."

Transflo has over 1.3 million downloads of its mobile app from a community of primarily small and medium sized carriers. Redwood meets the demands of modern-day brokerage with Redwood's Digital Transportation Management Platform, one of the industry's leading TMS solutions. With access to hundreds of thousands of trucks invisible to the rest of the market, Truckload and LTL shippers gain a competitive advantage with better capacity, pricing and shipment visibility, due to this partnership.

"Redwood is committed to expanding the scale and connectivity of our digital freight ecosystem. Partnering with Transflo is a natural fit as both companies are focused on creating value, automating processes, and removing friction for both shippers and carriers in the supply chain," said Todd Berger, President of Redwood Logistics. "Tapping into the Transflo carrier community will instantly give Redwood Logistics customers access to hundreds of thousands of new drivers to engage and offer relevant freight, digitally."

While successful Digital Freight Brokerage relies on technology, it is powered by a thriving ecosystem that seamlessly integrates customers and carriers. Through the combination of Redwood's Top 15 brokerage network with the scale, technology and carrier network of Transflo, the new partnership will greatly amplify the connectivity and capacity customers enjoy today and positions both entities well for any market volatility in the future.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 18 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify the integration of disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its diverse roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry's brightest minds. For more information, connect with us at www.redwoodlogistics.com

About Transflo

Transflo® from Pegasus TransTech is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Transflo's mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, freight brokers, 3PLs, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 500 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $84 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout the Transflo client and partner network use the solution suite to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo is setting the pace for innovation in transportation software. For more information, visit transflo.com.



