Redwood Trust Announces Change Of Location For 2020 Annual Meeting To Virtual Meeting Format Only

MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leading innovator in housing credit investing, today announced that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of Redwood's stockholders, employees, and community, the company has changed the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held over the internet as a virtual meeting format only. Therefore, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The date and time have not been changed, and the meeting will continue to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Pacific Time. The company intends to return to its normal in-person format for its 2021 Annual Meeting.

Stockholders may continue to submit their proxies in advance of the 2020 Annual Meeting via the Internet, by phone or by mail by following the instructions included on the original proxy card or notice of Internet availability previously distributed. Regardless of their plan for attending the virtual annual meeting, stockholders are urged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020 will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying those proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at http://www.meetingcenter.io/214704432 and by entering the password RWT2020. For more details on how to participate in the virtual annual meeting, including instructions on how to obtain an individual control number, please refer to the company's supplement to the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2020.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on making credit-sensitive investments in single-family residential and multifamily mortgages and related assets and engaging in mortgage banking activities. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, as well as through capital appreciation. Redwood Trust was established in 1994, is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com.

