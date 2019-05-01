Redwood Trust Announces Date Of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leading innovator in housing credit investing, is scheduled to release its first quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after the close of the market. Redwood's senior management team plans to hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results later that same day at 2:00pm Pacific Time.

The dial-in number for the earnings conference call is 1-866-548-4713 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-323-794-2093. Callers should reference call ID #3022803. A replay of the call will be available through midnight on May 22, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering access code #3022803.

The live conference call will also be webcast in listen-only mode in the Newsroom section of Redwood's website under "Events." To listen to the webcast, please go to Redwood's website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Redwood's website following the call.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on making credit-sensitive investments in residential mortgages and related assets and engaging in mortgage banking activities. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, as well as through capital appreciation. Redwood Trust was established in 1994, is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Hartman - SVP, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 866-269-4976

Email: investorrelatons@redwoodtrust.com

SOURCE Redwood Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.redwoodtrust.com

