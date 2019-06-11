Redwood Trust Provides Its Perspective On The Private Sector's Role In Financing Non-Qualified Mortgages

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leading innovator in housing credit investing, recently published its perspective on the private sector's role in financing non-qualified mortgages (non-QM).

The company, an established thought leader in Washington, D.C., with respect to private capital's role in the mortgage market, prepared an extensive presentation focused on potential solutions pertaining to the so-called "QM Patch".

Christopher J. Abate, Redwood's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the last several months, Redwood has dedicated a considerable amount of time working with housing finance reform leadership in Washington to demonstrate the private sector's ability to partner with the GSEs in providing solutions for a broad array of borrowers, including through non-qualified mortgage loans. With over 25 years of sustained history in providing capital to the nation's housing market, Redwood is ideally positioned and uniquely qualified to participate with the public sector in establishing a framework for non-QM lending on a level playing field. Private market participants like Redwood can be trusted partners to the GSEs while ensuring that borrowers are afforded the consumer protections enabled by the ability-to-repay rules."

The presentation can be viewed on the Newsroom section of its website at: http://www.redwoodtrust.com/Presentations.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on making credit-sensitive investments in residential mortgages and related assets and engaging in mortgage banking activities. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, as well as through capital appreciation. Redwood Trust was established in 1994, is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com.

Contact

Lisa Hartman – SVP, Head of Investor Relations

phone: 866-269-4976

email: investorrelations@redwoodtrust.com

SOURCE Redwood Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.redwoodtrust.com

