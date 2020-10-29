Redwood Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), a leading innovator in housing credit investing, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Key Financial Results and Metrics

GAAP net income was $142 million , or $1.02 per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share GAAP book value per common share was $9.41 at September 30, 2020

at September 30, 2020 Economic return on book value (1) of 17%

of 17% Unrestricted cash balance of $451 million at September 30, 2020

at September 30, 2020 Total recourse leverage ratio (2) of 1.4x at September 30, 2020

of 1.4x at September 30, 2020 Declared and paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share for the third quarter, an increase of 12% from the prior quarter

Operating Business Highlights

Residential Lending

Locked over $2.1 billion (3) of jumbo residential loans; loan purchase commitments were $1.2 billion (4)

of jumbo residential loans; loan purchase commitments were Loan pipeline at September 30, 2020 included $1.8 billion of loans identified for purchase

included of loans identified for purchase Purchased $176 million of jumbo loans and sold $89 million of whole loans

of jumbo loans and sold of whole loans On October 29th , completed a Sequoia securitization backed by $304 million of Select jumbo loans

Business Purpose Lending

Record contribution of $52 million from business purpose lending segment through increase in fair value of loans held in inventory at June 30, 2020 , and third quarter originations

from business purpose lending segment through increase in fair value of loans held in inventory at , and third quarter originations Originated $261 million in business purpose loans, including $196 million of SFR loans and $66 million of bridge loans

in business purpose loans, including of SFR loans and of bridge loans Completed one CoreVest securitization backed by single-family rental loans totaling $293 million (the platform's 13th overall)

_____________________

(1) Economic return on book value is based on the period change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share in the period

(2) Recourse leverage ratio is defined as recourse debt at Redwood divided by tangible stockholders' equity. Recourse debt excludes $7.9 billion of consolidated securitization debt (ABS issued and servicer advance financing) and other debt that is non-recourse to Redwood, and tangible stockholders' equity excludes $61 million of intangible assets.

(3) Does not account for potential fallout from pipeline that typically occurs through the lending process

(4) Includes estimated potential fallout from locked pipeline that typically occurs through the lending process

"We viewed the third quarter as a transition to the future for Redwood, as record-breaking results for both Select residential loan locks and business purpose lending earnings emphasized the strength of our operating businesses. The secular trends supporting our housing thesis are intact and accelerating with a nationwide push toward single-family housing – whether rented or owned," said Chris Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Trust. "We continue to experience strong demand for loans and believe we are well positioned to take market share in the coming quarters – a prospect bolstered by new technological initiatives. In spite of expected volatility through the remainder of 2020, we are optimistic that we will end the year on a high note."

Other Company Highlights

During the quarter, the fair value of its securities investment portfolio increased 10%

Repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $7.10 per share, for a total of $22 million

Third Quarter 2020 Redwood Review Available Online

A further discussion of Redwood's business, financial results and taxable income is included in the third quarter 2020 Redwood Review, which is available within the "Financials-Redwood Review" section on the Company's investor relations website at ir.redwoodtrust.com.

REDWOOD TRUST, INC.





























Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share data)

9/30/2020

6/30/2020

9/30/2019

GAAP net income

$ 142



$ 167



$ 34



GAAP net income per diluted common share

$ 1.02



$ 1.00



$ 0.31



REIT taxable income (loss) (estimated)

$ 7



$ (58)



$ 39



REIT taxable income (loss) per share (estimated)

$ 0.07



$ (0.50)



$ 0.34



GAAP book value per share

$ 9.41



$ 8.15



$ 15.92



Dividends per common share

$ 0.14



$ 0.125



$ 0.30





Conference Call and Webcast

Redwood will host an earnings call today, October 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The number to dial in order to listen to the conference call is 1-877-300-8521 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-412-317-6026. Callers should reference call ID #10149161. A replay of the call will be available through midnight on November 12, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering access code #10149161.

The live conference call will also be webcast in listen-only mode in the Newsroom section of Redwood's website under "Events." To listen to the webcast, please go to Redwood's website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download and install any needed audio software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Redwood's website following the call. Redwood plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Monday, November 9, 2020, and also make it available on Redwood's website.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. We deliver customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and our publicly-traded shares. Our consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Our goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, we have managed our business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed, and structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for tax purposes. For more information about Redwood, please visit our website at www.redwoodtrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and the related conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our financial outlook and expectations for 2020 and future years, including our optimism that we will end 2020 on a high note, that secular trends supporting our housing thesis are intact and accelerating, and our positioning to take market share in coming quarters, our estimates of 2020 REIT taxable income and the expected timing for the filing of Redwood's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Redwood's actual results may differ from Redwood's beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," "seek," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 under the caption "Risk Factors," and in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 2, 2020. Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





REDWOOD TRUST, INC.









































Consolidated Income Statements (1)

Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except share and per share data)

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19





















Interest income

$ 122



$ 130



$ 198



$ 193



$ 150

Interest expense

(100)



(103)



(147)



(148)



(117)

Net interest income

22



27



51



45



34

Non-interest income (loss)



















Mortgage banking activities, net

59



(6)



(29)



46



10

Investment fair value changes, net

107



152



(871)



1



11

Other income

—



1



3



5



4

Realized gains, net

1



26



4



6



5

Total non-interest income (loss), net

167



173



(893)



58



30

General and administrative expenses

(28)



(29)



(29)



(38)



(25)

Loan acquisition costs

(2)



(2)



(4)



(5)



(2)

Other expenses

(8)



(5)



(91)



(7)



(3)

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(9)



—



22



(4)



—

Net income (loss)

$ 142



$ 165



$ (943)



$ 49



$ 34























Weighted average diluted shares (thousands) (2)

141,970



147,099



114,077



152,983



136,523

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 1.02



$ 1.00



$ (8.28)



$ 0.38



$ 0.31

Regular dividends declared per common share

$ 0.14



$ 0.125



$ 0.32



$ 0.30



$ 0.30

























(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) In the periods presented above, excluding the first quarter of 2020, weighted average diluted shares included shares from the assumed conversion of our convertible and/or exchangeable debt in accordance with GAAP diluted EPS provisions. Actual shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019 were 111,904, 114,940, 114,838, 114,353, and 112,102, respectively.











REDWOOD TRUST, INC.

















Consolidated Income Statements (1)

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except share and per share data)

2020

2019









Interest income

$ 450



$ 430

Interest expense

(350)



(332)

Net interest income

100



98

Non-interest (loss) income







Mortgage banking activities, net

25



41

Investment fair value changes, net

(612)



35

Other income

4



14

Realized gains, net

30



18

Total non-interest (loss) income

(553)



108

General and administrative expenses

(85)



(71)

Loan acquisition costs

(8)



(6)

Other expenses

(104)



(6)

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

13



(3)

Net (loss) income

$ (636)



$ 120











Weighted average diluted shares (thousands)

113,952



131,203

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$ (5.60)



$ 1.09

Regular dividends declared per common share

$ 0.585



$ 0.90













REDWOOD TRUST, INC.













































Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)





















($ in millions, except share and per share data)

9/30/20

6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19

























Residential loans

$ 4,495



$ 4,534



$ 6,711



$ 7,715



$ 8,682



Business purpose residential loans

3,956



3,782



3,464



3,507



336



Multifamily loans

491



489



470



4,409



3,792



Real estate securities

351



316



293



1,100



1,285



Other investments

385



430



446



358



348



Cash and cash equivalents

451



529



378



197



395



Other assets

273



281



538



710



639



Total assets

$ 10,402



$ 10,362



$ 12,301



$ 17,995



$ 15,476



























Short-term debt

$ 483



$ 663



$ 2,342



$ 2,329



$ 1,981



Other liabilities

158



168



318



370



411



Asset-backed securities issued

7,172



6,856



6,462



10,515



8,346



Long-term debt, net

1,536



1,738



2,454



2,953



2,954



Total liabilities

9,349



9,425



11,576



16,168



13,691



























Stockholders' equity

1,053



937



725



1,827



1,785



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 10,402



$ 10,362



$ 12,301



$ 17,995



$ 15,476



























Shares outstanding at period end (thousands)

111,904



114,940



114,838



114,353



112,102



GAAP book value per share

$ 9.41



$ 8.15



$ 6.32



$ 15.98



$ 15.92





























(1) Certain totals may not foot due to rounding.

CONTACTS Lisa M. Hartman SVP, Head of Investor Relations Phone: 866-269-4976 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Redwood Trust, Inc.