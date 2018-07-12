reeazily Partners with MoxiWorks, Joining their Extensive Open Platform Network

reeazily is a cloud-based solution that makes transaction accounting and agent billing easy. Through its intuitive interface and strategic integrations, the technology eliminates duplicate entry and streamlines processing deals. "There was immediate synergy with MoxiWorks, as they are passionate about delivering quality solutions for brokerages. Connecting Moxi Cloud's innovative data platform to reeazily's automated workflow engine will provide mutual clients an efficient and modern back office," said co-founder, Casey Reagan.

In 2005, reeazily developed a SaaS solution for real estate franchise membership management, billing, and reporting, which serviced a network of 160 offices. In 2016 they launched broker.EZ, a full brokerage back office solution built on the same platform. The brokerage back office solution, broker.EZ™, integrates with QuickBooks Online for accounting and DocuSign for transaction management, which are already integrated with the Moxi Cloud.

"There are limited and outdated options for broker back office tools. MoxiWorks is excited to partner with reeazily, who understands the real estate industry needs and is committed to providing a great solution," said Kylah Searing, Director of Moxi Cloud Partnerships and Integrations. reeazily will integrate and leverage data from the Moxi Cloud, streamlining day-to-day processes.

MoxiWorks plans on continuing to grow their open platform, adding more best-in-class technology solutions in the industry. With their 40+ partners, MoxiWorks also has their suite of tools they build in-house, including a CRM, interactive CMA tool, recruiting system, websites, intranet, and a series of marketing tools.

About reeazily

Created as a solution for RE/MAX Northern Illinois in 2005 to manage their franchisor operation, it supported a network of independent offices closing with as much as $380 million in commission. reeazily was spun off in 2018 to focus on delivering a better brokerage back office. reeazily is real estate workflow made EaZy. More information at reeazily.com.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 110,000 agents and 60 brokerages nationwide. MoxiWorks' integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that drastically increases agents' repeat and referral business by 40%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. Named one of the 10 Best Cloud Solution Providers of 2018 by Industry Era, the open platform known as the Moxi Cloud has tools from more than 40 partners that plug and play to create unique brokerage solutions. MoxiWorks also powers the LeadingRE Cloud. More information at moxiworks.com.

