Reech Partners With Pinterest to Help Brands Collaborate With Pinterest Creators That Generated More Than 71 Billion Impressions in the Past 30 Days

PARIS, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reech, the leading pan-European influencer marketing company, now integrates Pinterest data into its technology solution Reech Influence Cloud™ to the benefit of brands and creators and in more than 55 languages. This new addition supplements Reech Influence Cloud™ existing integrations with other networks like Instagram and YouTube and partners like panels and artificial intelligence solutions. Its goal is to offer a holistic approach to influencer marketing for leading and fast-growing brands.

A Nielsen Catalina Solutions study1 shows that creativity in content accounts for 47% of the impact to sales and explains why so many global brands are placing content creators at the heart of their marketing strategy.

Pinterest, with its fast-growing audience of more than 300 million monthly active users, is a major driver of awareness and sales for brands of all sizes and therefore an essential channel in their marketing mix.

The partnership with Pinterest will allow Reech Influence Cloud™ clients to identify, qualify and activate creators thanks to both qualitative and quantitative data such as what they are interested in and how many people they reach every month. Clients will be able to use the data for insights on what's currently trending in their industry and measure Influence Share of Voice, one of the many international metrics to measure influencer marketing effectiveness and ROI that Reech has developed.

Furthermore, Reech will be able to provide in-depth guidance backed by data and insights from the Pinterest team to creators on how to optimize their content to reach more people on the platform and collaborate with brands to create content their audiences will love.

"We're always looking for ways to help businesses extend their reach on Pinterest," said David Temple, Head of Content and Creator Products, Pinterest. "We're excited to make it easier for brands to discover and collaborate with influencers, as well as track their performance on third-party platforms. Creators are essential to Pinterest and we're thrilled to provide additional tools and resources for them to leverage as they build relationships with businesses."

"This partnership reflects our desire to offer brands the most comprehensive and specialized expertise. The platform's impressive audience will enable us to go even further when it comes to the qualification of data while also helping influencers optimize their content for brands," adds Guillaume Doki-Thonon, Cofounder and CEO of Reech.

About Reech

Reech is the leading influencer marketing brandtech company, born from the combination of a proprietary technology and an award-winning team of more than 60 experts who support brands and the best influencers in their activation strategy. Present in Paris since 2015 and in Madrid since 2018, Reech has already carried out more than 600 campaigns in Europe for 150 brands and groups including Kellogg's, Cultura, Unilever, Givenchy and Schneider Electric.

Reech Influence Cloud™ is its new modular technology solution offering a holistic approach for influencer marketing to leading and fast-growing global brands and organizations thanks to six core features: Identification, Qualification, Activation, Compliance, Measure and Intelligence.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine you use to find ideas for your life including dinner recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. People have saved more than 200 billion ideas across a range of categories, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Located in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and now has +300 million monthly users around the world. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

