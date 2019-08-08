Reedy Industries Acquires Milwaukee's Just Service Inc.

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial HVAC and mechanical services, has purchased the assets of Just Service Inc. of Greendale, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee. Just Service Inc. will extend Reedy Industries' presence in Wisconsin, alongside AccuTemp Mechanical, another Reedy Industries company based out of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Just Service Inc. was started by John Just in 2007. The business is known for servicing the Milwaukee market with commercial and industrial mechanical and energy services. Just Service Inc. provides mechanical, HVAC, plumbing, energy management, and engineering services for remodeling, new construction, and design-build customers.

"We've been talking to John about the possibility of acquisition for some time," says Bill Reedy, Chairman of the Board for Reedy Industries. "We take great care in making sure the timing and culture fit are right for any new strategic partnership."

"It was definitely a courtship," says John Just, who will stay on to manage the business. "I was looking for the right partner – someone with the capital to help my business grow in the future. I've had a dialogue going with Reedy Industries for a while, and I feel like they're the right people and this is the right time for us to move forward together."

Just Service Inc. is the fourth acquisition for Reedy Industries in 2019 and comes on the heels of Reedy Industries' acquisition of AIRmasters Heating & Cooling in Springfield, Illinois. Over the last three years, Reedy Industries has acquired 11 mechanical services companies.

"I love adding Just to our business," says Jack Deichl, President of Reedy Industries. "We already have a great company serving southeastern Wisconsin in AccuTemp. They've experienced significant growth over the last several years, and I'm excited to expand our already strong presence in the Milwaukeeland area through this partnership with Just Service."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC and mechanical services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means. Reedy Industries is a 90-year-old company and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

