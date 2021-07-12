Reedy Industries Acquires Waco, Texas' Capstone Mechanical

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services, has acquired Capstone Mechanical of Waco, Texas. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their services footprint in the Texas region, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and senior living market segments.

Reedy Industries

Capstone began serving the Texas market in 2005, and from day-one focused on delivering responsive, innovative solutions that earn market-leading customer satisfaction. Capstone specializes in MEP engineering, mechanical installation, sheet metal fabrication, maintenance, building automation, and service work on building systems. These solutions are typically highly complex in nature for both new construction and renovation/retrofit projects for occupied facilities, both public and private. Capstone's deep industry experience and technical expertise have earned the company a reputation as the preferred mechanical professionals for problem-solving and troubleshooting in the region. The company helps customers stabilize maintenance costs, maintain comfort and process conditions, extend equipment life, and protect capital investments.

"The Reedy and Capstone teams are quite similar in nature and culture," says Rick Tullis, P.E., president and co-founder of Capstone. "While we feel we are each best-in-class in our own unique ways, we also complement one another to offer our combined customer base superior solutions. Reedy has a 90+-year track record of mechanical service excellence while Capstone is a leader at delivering on complex design/build project work."

"Rick and the entire Capstone team are an outstanding fit with our expanding Reedy platform for supporting regional market leaders," says Joe Kirmser, Reedy Industries CEO. "Capstone has built a differentiated position in Texas and the surrounding area. The combination of the Reedy platform and resources with Capstone's people and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for vendor partners, employees, and customers. We are thrilled to expand Reedy's presence in the Texas market through our partnerships with Rick and Capstone."

Capstone is the thirteenth acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. Kirmser added, "We don't hide the fact that we seek to add significant growth and expansion through acquisition. But we pass on far more opportunities than we pursue. It takes a special and unique business for us to get to this point. Capstone checks all the boxes and adds several more including a proven lean operating model that we will look to expand throughout the Reedy-wide platform. Now that we have established a larger presence in Texas, we will look to add more density in the market through strategic add-on acquisitions."

With the acquisition complete, Tullis will stay on with Capstone in his current role as president and co-founder Stefan LeRow will continue as executive vice president. "I love doing what I do, and I am excited for the future as a part of the Reedy family," says LeRow. "It's comforting to know that our team members and customers will be able to take advantage of a larger platform for growth and more resources without sacrificing the culture and teamwork that has made us who we are. Reedy has a proven history of acquiring businesses and adding value in key areas while preserving the customs and uniqueness of the original acquired business."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago.

