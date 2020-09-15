Reedy Industries and Centennial, Colorado's Colorado Mechanical Systems Cement Partnership

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries , a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired Colorado Mechanical Systems out of Centennial, Colorado. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands its services footprint into the mountain west region and does so by maintaining focus on its core end-markets – health care, education, municipal, senior living and industrial customers.

Reedy Industries

CMS began serving the Denver metro markets in 2012 and from day one focused on employee engagement, customer satisfaction and innovative solutions. CMS specializes in high-quality mechanical installation, maintenance and service work on building systems and complex construction and repair projects involving the renovation and retrofitting of older and occupied structures, both public and private. CMS's core staff collectively has over 250 years of experience in the industry and are regarded as subject-matter experts within the market and by their loyal client base.

Colorado Mechanical Systems was founded on the premise that if clients have a more personal relationship with their mechanical contractors, their projects will be completed more efficiently, with higher quality and lower lifetime costs.

"The Reedy and CMS teams are quite similar in nature and culture," says Josh Skinner, President of CMS. "While we feel we are each best-in-class in our own unique ways, we also complement one another to offer our combined customer base superior solutions. Reedy has a 90-plus-year track record of mechanical service excellence while CMS is a leader at delivering on complex design/build project work."

"Josh and the entire CMS team are an outstanding fit with the expanding Reedy platform," says Joe Kirmser, Chief Executive Officer of Reedy Industries. "CMS has built a differentiated position in Denver and the surrounding area. The combination of the Reedy platform and resources with CMS's people and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for vendor partners, employees and customers. We are thrilled to enter the mountain west region through our partnerships with Josh and CMS."

CMS is the seventh acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. Over the last three years, Reedy Industries has acquired 14 mechanical services companies. "We don't hide the fact that we seek to add significant growth and expansion through acquisition. But we pass on far more opportunities than we pursue. It takes a special and unique business for us to get to this point. CMS checks all of the boxes. Now that we have established a presence in Metro-Denver, we will absolutely look to add more density in the market through strategic add-on acquisitions."

With the acquisition complete, Skinner will stay on with CMS in his current role as President. "I love doing what I do, and I am excited for the future as a part of the Reedy family," says Skinner. "It's comforting to know that our employees and customers will be able to take advantage of a larger platform and more resources without sacrificing the culture and secret sauce that has made us who we are. Reedy has a proven history of acquiring businesses and adding value in key areas while preserving the customs and uniqueness of the original acquired business."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means. Reedy Industries is a 90-year-old company and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

Media Contact

Jamie Budy

Director of Marketing, Reedy Industries

2440 Ravine Way, Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025

[email protected]

(847) 832-2323

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Reedy Industries Website

Colorado Mechanical Systems Website

SOURCE Reedy Industries