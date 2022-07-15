Reef Aquarium Global Market to Reach $6.25 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reef aquarium market is expected to grow from $4.05 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. The market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%.

Europe will be the largest region in the reef aquarium market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rising awareness of the health benefits of having aquariums is driving the reef aquarium market. There are many benefits associated with keeping a home aquarium, such as a reduction in stress, an improvement in sleep quality, and better heart health. Reef aquariums reduce pain and anxiety and help to improve concentration and creativity.

According to the research published in the journal environment & behavior, there is an improvement in the physical and mental well-being of people who spend time watching aquariums and fish tanks. Thus, increasing awareness among people about having reef aquariums is contributing to the growth of the market.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Component Type: Display Tank; Filtration; Lighting; Heating And Cooling; Water Chemistry
2) By Product: Natural; Artificial
3) By End-Use: Household; Commercial; Zoo And Oceanarium

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Reef Aquarium Market Characteristics

3. Reef Aquarium Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Reef Aquarium

5. Reef Aquarium Market Size And Growth

6. Reef Aquarium Market Segmentation

7. Reef Aquarium Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Reef Aquarium Market

9. China Reef Aquarium Market

10. India Reef Aquarium Market

11. Japan Reef Aquarium Market

12. Australia Reef Aquarium Market

13. Indonesia Reef Aquarium Market

14. South Korea Reef Aquarium Market

15. Western Europe Reef Aquarium Market

16. UK Reef Aquarium Market

17. Germany Reef Aquarium Market

18. France Reef Aquarium Market

19. Eastern Europe Reef Aquarium Market

20. Russia Reef Aquarium Market

21. North America Reef Aquarium Market

22. USA Reef Aquarium Market

23. South America Reef Aquarium Market

24. Brazil Reef Aquarium Market

25. Middle East Reef Aquarium Market

26. Africa Reef Aquarium Market

27. Reef Aquarium Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Reef Aquarium Market

29. Reef Aquarium Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

 Companies Mentioned

  • Jebao
  • API
  • Aqua Design Amano Co. Ltd.
  • EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG
  • AZOO
  • Interpet
  • JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG
  • Arcadia
  • Tropical Marine Centre Limited
  • OASE GmbH
  • D-D The Aquarium Solution Ltd.
  • Hagan
  • Marukan
  • TMC
  • Tetra
  • Taikong Corp.
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.

