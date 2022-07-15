Reef Aquarium Global Market to Reach $6.25 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%

Jul 15, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reef aquarium market is expected to grow from $4.05 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. The market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%.
Europe will be the largest region in the reef aquarium market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The rising awareness of the health benefits of having aquariums is driving the reef aquarium market. There are many benefits associated with keeping a home aquarium, such as a reduction in stress, an improvement in sleep quality, and better heart health. Reef aquariums reduce pain and anxiety and help to improve concentration and creativity.
According to the research published in the journal environment & behavior, there is an improvement in the physical and mental well-being of people who spend time watching aquariums and fish tanks. Thus, increasing awareness among people about having reef aquariums is contributing to the growth of the market.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s59hu
