REEF® Revolutionizes Sandal Category with Luxury-Crafted Real Wood Style

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Class finally meets comfort in the sandal category. REEF, the industry leader in comfortable, beach-inspired footwear has taken men's flip flops to a whole new level with the brand's newest, highly exclusive and limited quantity launch, the Paipo style. This elevated men's style breaks the mold by being the first to combine responsibly sourced high-quality materials like 100 percent real wood and full grain leather with ultimate comfort and a timeless look that focuses on craftsmanship and design.

REEF's Most Elevated Men's Style - Paipo

The inspiration behind the new REEF Paipo style comes from classic designs that use natural elements to create structure and artful detail. REEF made this product with top-of-the-line leather and 100 percent real wood for an exclusive comfort experience and sophisticated look that is unmatched by any other sandal on the market. A line so upscale, you may even forget you're wearing a pair of flip flops.

"What makes the Paipo so extraordinary is that it combines old world craftsmanship with hi-tech manufacturing processes," said Paul LaBarbera, Senior Director of Footwear Design at REEF. "Our goal from the start was to integrate a functional wood component that would meet the highest standard of quality, durability, and finishing…but like a piece of furniture would become even more beautiful with age."

With sustainability in mind, REEF designed the upper part of the sandal with a premium full grain leather strap manufactured using environmental best practices – ethically sourced by tanneries that are gold- and silver-rated by the Leather Working Group, the industry standard – with a super soft seamless, stitch free leather liner. The thoughtful footbed is injected with the brand's bio-based EVA made from renewable sugar cane, to create the most eco-friendly product possible. Its 51 percent bio content makes it carbon neutral and is considered a greenhouse gas reduced product, making Paipo one of the most premium eco-friendly offerings on the market as well. Plus, the brand incorporated additional fine details like laser etching on the heel and a metal logo insignia to create a rich, sophisticated style.

"The Paipo is an unprecedented product story. A sandal inspired by iconic design and brought to life with the most premium, natural materials available," said Mike Jensen, President of REEF. "I've never seen a team work with more passion and excitement to bring a product to life, and it's well reflected in the unique details and premium craftsmanship used in the Paipo."

Paipo is designed with a high anatomic arch for all around comfort, all day long. The unique feature of the sandal is found in the frame, which is made from real wood, which not only stabilizes the heel, but gives Paipo its signature look. The hand-stitched toe post, wrapped in genuine full-grain leather, is soft and supportive making the sandal ready for all-day wear.

The Paipo sandal comes in two colorways, Black and Brown, and will be available on REEF.com on August 24, 2021 for $150. Consumers can sign up for an email on the brand's website starting today, August 10, 2021, for an alert to be the first to know when it drops.

ABOUT REEF®

REEF is the global footwear and apparel brand that inspires people to feel comfort and freedom from their first step. United by the spirit of the beach since 1984, REEF designs innovative and comfort-driven products to celebrate the freedom and fun of the beach lifestyle. REEF® is a registered trademark of Trestles IP Holdings, LLC.

SOURCE REEF