Reel Health Launches COVID-19 Response Services For Film And Television Production

"I have heard from dozens of colleagues, studio executives and production managers who are seeking a clear, concise approach for TV and film protocols in order to start and stay shooting," said Mario Ramirez, Founder of Reel Health Corp. and CEO of Reel Security Corp. "Reel Health is committed to help get the industry back in business and unlike many other guidelines being released with important 'departmental recommendations,' we have created an agile, organized, scientific and medically-based program. There is a new reality in our industry moving forward and we want to help our colleagues get back to work safely and securely, giving productions peace of mind and the ability to focus on their jobs."

From the founder of Reel Security Corporation, the largest provider of security to the entertainment industry for over two decades, Reel Health has brought together a team of infectious disease and epidemiology experts, physicians, health care personnel, studio and film professionals, lawyers and medical equipment manufacturers to create a comprehensive production health and safety program. These protocols will not only follow and comply with all required state and local guidelines, but will go many steps further in order to mitigate risk and safeguard working conditions moving forward. Additionally, Reel Health has developed a user-friendly App which digitally logs all COVID-related documentation and daily activity, while stream-lining the on-set access.

"Reel Health is uniquely prepared to provide essential protocols and services, which can be clearly followed and documented in real time. So that should a COVID case appear, health officials can quickly and easily be assured all best practices were followed, avoiding a shutdown," continued Ramirez. "Although this new landscape will require process changes, when done right, this will allow productions to move forward as pioneers in the new industry standard and without significant disruptions."

For more information about Reel Health and its production services, go to www.reelhealth.com .

Reel Health Corporation was created by the founder of Reel Security Corporation, the #1 provider of security to the entertainment industry for over two decades, for the purpose of assisting studios, productions and crew members for returning to work safely and safeguarding against future COVID-19 outbreaks. As the clear industry leader in television and film on-location set security, the company's goal is to take their specialized knowledge, capabilities and experience in deploying specialized teams anywhere, in order to best protect the health and safety of cast and crew alike. Reel Health works with studio guidelines to assist productions with medically approved protocols, all necessary personnel including a lead health captain, registered nurses, EMTs, paramedics, CMA, CNA and health officers. Disinfectant and sanitation crews are trained in TV and film-specific sterilization methods, being mindful of crew and equipment safety. They provide a wide range of PPE including N95 and cloth face-masks, gloves, personal and equipment disinfectants to fully equip or supplement studio procured equipment.

