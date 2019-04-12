Reelin' for Research Expands Its Charity Fishing Tournament, Inspiring LeithCars.com to Expand Its Involvement

RALEIGH, N.C., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since its debut 10 years ago, the Reelin' for Research fishing tournament is even bigger with the addition of inshore fishing. The one-day fishing tournament held in Morehead City, North Carolina, is the culmination of a year-long fundraising effort to benefit UNC Children's Hospital and childhood cancer research. To date, over $3 million has been raised to help LAND A CURE for childhood cancer.

Join WBBB 96.1's Madison and the staff of LeithCars.com as we visit UNC Children's Hospital to meet the children and families benefitting from Reelin' for Research charity funds, then talk to a long-time volunteer about how easy it is to get involved in this great cause - finding a cure for pediatric cancers.

For several years LeithCars.com has been a proud sponsor of Reelin' for Research, and that tradition certainly continues for 2019. Even more so this year with the addition of Leith Toyota to the other Leith yearly participants, including Leith Nissan, Autopark Honda, Leith VW Cary and Leith VW Raleigh. For every vehicle sold at participating Leith dealerships during the month of April, $100 will be donated to Reelin' for Research.

In advance of the annual Reelin' for Research charity fishing tournament on May 4, 2019, in Morehead City, North Carolina, LeithCars.com recently connected with fellow sponsor Curtis Media Group to feature WBBB 96.1's on-air personality Madison in a video highlighting how the money raised benefits UNC Children's Hospital. During the visit, there was the unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with children and families who benefit firsthand from the great works of Reelin' for Research. They also spoke with a longtime volunteer about how easy it is to get involved in this great cause.

The first Reelin' for Research tournament was held in 2009 in memory of Tony Montana who passed away from cancer in 2005. Tony had lived a long, full life and was an avid fisherman who remarked during his cancer battle that children with cancer were too often deprived of that chance. Tony's son Richard and friends wanted to honor Tony's memory by trying to change that outcome. A charity fishing tournament seemed to be the obvious choice, thus Reelin' for Research was born.

Since then, Reelin' for Research has grown into a year-round fundraising effort with $100,000 of the money raised going into the Tony Montana Fellowship Fund at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where it's awarded to a physician specializing in childhood cancer research. Dr. Stuart Gold, director of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology at the hospital, helps select the fellowship recipients. The remainder of the funds are placed into an endowment with the purpose of eventually funding the fellowship into perpetuity.

LeithCars.com is one of the most recognized websites for consumers searching for new, used and Certified Pre-Owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Leith, Inc. is the parent company, operating over 30 automobile franchises in Raleigh, Cary, Wendell and Aberdeen, North Carolina, featuring 23 automotive brands.

Contact:

Amber T.

Leith Marketing

(919) 832-3232

amber@leithmarketingdept.com

Contact:

Heather Barber

Reelin' for Research

(919) 971-4600

info@reelinforresearch.com

SOURCE LeithCars.com

Related Links

http://www.leithcars.com

