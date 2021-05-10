Reelin' for Research Raises $815,000 for UNC Children's Hospital

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, Reelin' for Research has raised money for childhood cancer research as one of the East Coast's largest fishing tournaments. This year, the organization topped its previous record, raising $815,000 in donations for the Tony Montana Fellowship Fund at UNC Children's Hospital. A portion of the funds will be granted to a leading physician's research in childhood cancer, while the remainder is placed into an endowment.

Dr. Stuart Gold, M.D., director of pediatric oncology and hematology at UNC Children's Hospital, helped guide the formation of the fellowship fund in 2009. He is proud that the funds have contributed to a research movement at the hospital that cures approximately 82% of patients—and never turns anyone away.

"It's really a phenomenal statistic and a testament to the work we're doing at the forefront of childhood cancer research," Gold said. "The generous support that we have received from Reelin' for Research over the years has helped make a difference to so many children and their families."

Although this year's event adhered to strict COVID safety restrictions, 57 boat teams signed up to take part in the Reelin' for Research fundraising mission. Team "First Look" won first place in the offshore division, with team angler Jamie Nelms landing the biggest fish—a 31.6 lb. wahoo. Inshore, "Team Mullet" brought home 1st place, with Shane Kelley taking home the largest fish—a 6.4 lb. red drum. Overall, the most money was raised by team "All In."

"Besides money, awareness and advocacy are so important to our mission," said tournament director Heather Barber. "We were so pleased to see the tournament supported not only by hundreds of fishermen, but also a large group of enthusiastic spectators. Many people don't realize that childhood cancer research is an issue funded separately from cancer research in adults. This tournament helps spread the word and stresses the importance of a designated effort."

The 2021 tournament tipped the fellowship's all-time earnings for childhood cancer to more than $4.4 million, and served to continue honoring the memory of Tony Montana, who passed away from cancer in 2005. After Montana remarked that many children diagnosed with cancer were too often deprived of the long, full life he'd been blessed with, his friends and family founded the annual competition that now inspires a year-round movement of fundraising, education and advocacy.

Next year's tournament is scheduled for April 30, 2022.

SOURCE Reelin' For Research

