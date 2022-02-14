Reels and Spools Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Rising Data Center Construction Activities to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 14, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reels And Spools Market by Product (Reels and Spools) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the reels and spools in APAC. APAC is the largest market f because of strong demand from emerging economies such as China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India and stable demand from countries such as South Korea and Japan. China has emerged as the hub for the mass production of goods at low costs, and the items include wires, cables, medical tapes, ships, industrial equipment, and handicraft materials. China is benefiting from low-cost labor and strong government support to various industries, which have pushed the country's growth (for the market in focus) above the global average. Rapidly growing end-user industries, competitive manufacturing costs, and strong economic growth are driving the regional market. These factors are also encouraging market players to expand their businesses in APAC.
The potential growth difference for the reels and spools market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 531.98 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Reels and Spools Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the global reels and spools market growth is the rising data center construction activities due to a substantial increase in data volumes generated by various industries. The popularity of social media and the IoT has enhanced the need for data centers to store and process information accurately and with quick fast retrieval times. Vendors are looking for modern design techniques to develop these facilities, hence have begun relocating their data to cloud storage by selecting service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A rise in internet penetration will further promote the growth of data centers across the globe. As per the World Bank Group, global internet penetration as a percentage of the overall world population increased by some 9.06% during 2013-2016, which is expected to ramp up demand for reels for storing and transporting cables used in data centers construction and maintenance operations during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - The key challenges to the global reels and spools market growth is the growth of wireless technology such as broadcast radio, Bluetooth technology, infrared communication, microwave communication, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), and others. Wireless communication has seen explosive growth over the past few years, given the easy handling, cost advantages, and high transmission speeds (almost 50% faster than wired communication). Furthermore, the increasing popularity of cloud-based applications among organizations is making in-house IT infrastructure redundant, and this will lower the use of wires and cables that is expected to negatively impact demand for reels that are used to store and transport cables such as fiber optic cables, coaxial cables, and ethernet cables.
Reels and Spools Market Segmentation
The reels and spools market report is segmented by Product (Reels and Spools) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the reels and spools market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Some Companies Mentioned
The reels and spools market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
·
- Boffi SpA
- Boxy SpA
- Carris Reels Inc.
- George Evans Corp.
- Khorporate Holdings Inc.
- Merrimac Spool and Co.
- P and R Specialty Inc.
- Pentre Group Ltd.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Vandor Corp.
|
Reels And Spools Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 531.98 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.49
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Boffi SpA, Boxy SpA, Carris Reels Inc., George Evans Corp., Khorporate Holdings Inc., Merrimac Spool and Co., P and R Specialty Inc., Pentre Group Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., and Vandor Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of content:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Reels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
