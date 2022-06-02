Reels and Spools Market Size to Grow by USD 531.98 million | Recycling Services for Reels and Spools Among Key Trends | Technavio

Jun 02, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recycling services for reels and spools is a key trend in the global reels and spools market growth. Vendors have started to offer reel and spool recycling services. In addition, end-users are also taking up recycling initiatives to ensure the sustainability of their business operations. Such initiatives by market vendors and suppliers help reduce procurement costs of raw materials and make reels and spools reusable, which will support the market growth during the forecast period.
The reels and spools market size is expected to grow by USD 531.98 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period.
Reels and Spools Market: Driver and Challenge
The rising data center construction activities due to a substantial increase in data volumes generated by various industries is driving the global reels and spools market growth. The popularity of social media and the IoT has enhanced the need for data centers. Many vendors have started to relocate their data to cloud storage by selecting service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A rise in internet penetration will further promote the growth of data centers across the globe.
The growth of wireless technology such as broadcast radio, Bluetooth technology, infrared communication, microwave communication, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), and others is challenging the global reels and spools market growth. Wireless communication has grown significantly over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing popularity of cloud-based applications among organizations is reducing the need for in-house IT infrastructure, which will lower the use of wires and cables. These factors are expected to negatively impact demand for reels that are used to store and transport cables such as fiber optic cables, coaxial cables, and ethernet cables.
Reels and Spools Market: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market has been classified into reels and spools. The reels segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in demand for reels due to the increase in the use of cables in the fourth-generation (4G) communication networks and the evolution of 5G will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.
Reels and Spools Market: Segmentation by Geography
Based on the segmentation by geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The strong demand from emerging economies such as China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India and stable demand from countries such as South Korea and Japan will drive the reels and spools market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Reels and Spools Market: Major Vendors
Boffi SpA - The company offers wooden reels that can be used in electric cables, metal cables, and fiber optic cables.
Boxy SpA - The company offers fixed reels such as BST, BTE, and BCE.
Carris Reels Inc. - The company offers reels such as plastic reels, utility reels, welding wire reels, and magnet wire reels.
George Evans Corp. - The company offers reel product brands such as Toroidal, Western Electric, and GEC.
Khorporate Holdings Inc. - The company offers reels and spools products such as plastic spools and reels, filament spools, and weld wire spools.
Related Reports:
Contract Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Consumer Shopping Cart Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Reels and Spools Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 531.98 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.49
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Boffi SpA, Boxy SpA, Carris Reels Inc., George Evans Corp., Khorporate Holdings Inc., Merrimac Spool and Co., P and R Specialty Inc., Pentre Group Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., and Vandor Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Industry innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Reels
- Spools
Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product
5.3 Reels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: Reels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Reels - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Spools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Spools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Spools - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising data center construction activities
8.1.2 Growth of the global textile mills market
8.1.3 Increasing popularity of fiber optics networks in developing countries
8.1.4 Rise in the number of power plants
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Growth of wireless technology
8.2.2 High operational costs
8.2.3 Volatility in raw material prices
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Recycling services for reels and spools
8.3.2 Emergence of REELEX technology
8.3.3 Increasing number of technological advancements
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Boffi SpA
Exhibit 50: Boffi SpA - Overview
Exhibit 51: Boffi SpA - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Boffi SpA - Key offerings
10.4 Boxy SpA
Exhibit 53: Boxy SpA - Overview
Exhibit 54: Boxy SpA - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Boxy SpA - Key offerings
10.5 Carris Reels Inc.
Exhibit 56: Carris Reels Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Carris Reels Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Carris Reels Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 George Evans Corp.
Exhibit 59: George Evans Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 60: George Evans Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: George Evans Corp. - Key offerings
10.7 Khorporate Holdings Inc.
Exhibit 62: Khorporate Holdings Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Khorporate Holdings Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Khorporate Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Merrimac Spool and Co.
Exhibit 65: Merrimac Spool and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Merrimac Spool and Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Merrimac Spool and Co. - Key offerings
10.9 P and R Specialty Inc.
Exhibit 68: P and R Specialty Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: P and R Specialty Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: P and R Specialty Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 Pentre Group Ltd.
Exhibit 71: Pentre Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 72: Pentre Group Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 73: Pentre Group Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Sonoco Products Co.
Exhibit 74: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Sonoco Products Co.- Key news
Exhibit 77: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
10.12 Vandor Corp.
Exhibit 79: Vandor Corp. - Overviewoduct and service
Exhibit 80: Vandor Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 81: Vandor Corp. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 85: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
