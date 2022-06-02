Reels and Spools Market Size to Grow by USD 531.98 million | Recycling Services for Reels and Spools Among Key Trends | Technavio

Find additional highlights about market dynamics. Request a Sample Report

Reels and Spools Market: Driver and Challenge

The rising data center construction activities due to a substantial increase in data volumes generated by various industries is driving the global reels and spools market growth. The popularity of social media and the IoT has enhanced the need for data centers. Many vendors have started to relocate their data to cloud storage by selecting service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A rise in internet penetration will further promote the growth of data centers across the globe.

The growth of wireless technology such as broadcast radio, Bluetooth technology, infrared communication, microwave communication, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), and others is challenging the global reels and spools market growth. Wireless communication has grown significantly over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing popularity of cloud-based applications among organizations is reducing the need for in-house IT infrastructure, which will lower the use of wires and cables. These factors are expected to negatively impact demand for reels that are used to store and transport cables such as fiber optic cables, coaxial cables, and ethernet cables.

Reels and Spools Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market has been classified into reels and spools. The reels segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in demand for reels due to the increase in the use of cables in the fourth-generation (4G) communication networks and the evolution of 5G will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Reels and Spools Market: Segmentation by Geography

Based on the segmentation by geography, the market has been classified into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The strong demand from emerging economies such as China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India and stable demand from countries such as South Korea and Japan will drive the reels and spools market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Reels and Spools Market: Major Vendors

Boffi SpA - The company offers wooden reels that can be used in electric cables, metal cables, and fiber optic cables.

Boxy SpA - The company offers fixed reels such as BST, BTE, and BCE.

Carris Reels Inc. - The company offers reels such as plastic reels, utility reels, welding wire reels, and magnet wire reels.

George Evans Corp. - The company offers reel product brands such as Toroidal, Western Electric, and GEC.

Khorporate Holdings Inc. - The company offers reels and spools products such as plastic spools and reels, filament spools, and weld wire spools.

Reels and Spools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 531.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.49 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boffi SpA, Boxy SpA, Carris Reels Inc., George Evans Corp., Khorporate Holdings Inc., Merrimac Spool and Co., P and R Specialty Inc., Pentre Group Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., and Vandor Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Reels

Spools

Exhibit 22: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Reels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Reels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Reels - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Spools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Spools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Spools - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising data center construction activities

8.1.2 Growth of the global textile mills market

8.1.3 Increasing popularity of fiber optics networks in developing countries

8.1.4 Rise in the number of power plants

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growth of wireless technology

8.2.2 High operational costs

8.2.3 Volatility in raw material prices

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Recycling services for reels and spools

8.3.2 Emergence of REELEX technology

8.3.3 Increasing number of technological advancements

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boffi SpA

Exhibit 50: Boffi SpA - Overview

Exhibit 51: Boffi SpA - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Boffi SpA - Key offerings

10.4 Boxy SpA

Exhibit 53: Boxy SpA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Boxy SpA - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Boxy SpA - Key offerings

10.5 Carris Reels Inc.

Exhibit 56: Carris Reels Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Carris Reels Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Carris Reels Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 George Evans Corp.

Exhibit 59: George Evans Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: George Evans Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: George Evans Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Khorporate Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 62: Khorporate Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Khorporate Holdings Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Khorporate Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Merrimac Spool and Co.

Exhibit 65: Merrimac Spool and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Merrimac Spool and Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Merrimac Spool and Co. - Key offerings

10.9 P and R Specialty Inc.

Exhibit 68: P and R Specialty Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: P and R Specialty Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: P and R Specialty Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Pentre Group Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Pentre Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Pentre Group Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Pentre Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 74: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Sonoco Products Co.- Key news

Exhibit 77: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Vandor Corp.

Exhibit 79: Vandor Corp. - Overviewoduct and service

Exhibit 80: Vandor Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Vandor Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

